India vs West Indies, Live Updates 2nd Test Day 1 at Hyderabad: Shardul Thakur leaves field with injury

Shardul Thakur has left the field with what first appears to be an ankle injury. West Indies have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the 2nd Test at Hyderabad. India’s ruthless home run is unlikely to be challenged when the team takes on a below-par West Indies in the second Test Friday in what threatens to be another lopsided contest. After the hosts won the first Test by a record innings and 272 runs, there are hardly any signs that there will be a change in the script as the second Test promises to be another run-feast. India have not made any changes to the squad that won the first game inside three days in Rajkot and will look for a similar sort of performance in the final Test.

21:49 hrs IST Blow for India Shardul Thakur, bowling his second over leaves the field with a problem on his right leg. Tough luck for the debutant. R Ashwin to complete his over.





21:47 hrs IST Good start by Windies It’s a very good start by Windies. The batsman haven’t looked in any trouble and the pitch looks a real belter, at least against pacers, Spinners will have a big role to play.





09:37 hrs IST Poor start by Umesh Umesh Yadav starts poorly for India and is hit for two boundaries by Kraigg Brathwaite, both through the leg side. West Indies skipper already vindicated in batting first.





09:31 hrs IST Action begins!!!! Kraigg Brathwaite and Kiran Powell will open the batting for West Indies. Umesh yadav with the brand new cherry for India.





21:25 hrs IST Time for National anthems Teams are out on the field and the national Anthems are being sung. Action to begin in less than 5 minutes.





9:17 hrs IST Losing the toss a bad omen for India? India have lost six matches out of last seven after losing the Toss. Here is a good chance for India to put that fact right!





09:11 hrs IST India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur





09:10 hrs IST Windies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel





09:00 hrs IST Windies bat first Jason Holder has won the toss for West Indies and he has chosen to bat first, that means India will bowl.





20:49 hrs IST Reinforced Windies Kemar Roach and Jason Holder are back for West Indies. They were sorely missed by the caribbean side in the first Test. High expectations from the pacemen and the captain!!





20:42 hrs IST Shardul Thakur debuts Shardul Thakur will be making his Test debut for India in this Test!! Big moment for him.





08:32 hrs IST Toss at 9:00 The toss for the second Test takes place in under half an hour. What will the teams chose to do first? Interesting choice awaits!!



