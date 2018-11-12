India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan doesn’t give undue importance to critics

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was undoubtedly the star of the show on Sunday as the hosts beat West Indies by six wickets to take the T20I series 3-0. While his 62-ball 92 was instrumental in taking India home, it also ensured that quite a few critics were silenced as questions were being raised on Dhawan’s inability to score big runs after getting in. But Dhawan made it clear that he doesn’t really give much importance to what people say and looks to back his own game.

“It was a good match. We lost two early wickets, and I knew I had to stay at the crease. Rishabh played well, tremendous partnership between us. He batted really well. I knew he was going after the bowlers so I took a backseat and then I joined the party after he hit a few huge sixes. It doesn’t matter to me what people say, and I just back myself and back my game,” he said at the end of the game.

When skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got out cheaply in the third and final T20I, things became dicey for India as opener Dhawan hadn’t fired so far in the T20 series and the middle-order hadn’t been tested. West Indies had a good chance of ending the tour on a high after being humbled in the Test and ODI series. But Dhawan had other plans. His experience, coupled with Rishabh Pant’s flamboyance, helped India scamper home. This was West Indies’ eighth loss on the tour, meaning they will be heading to Bangladesh with not much confidence.

Dhawan, who had been dismissed by fast bowler Oshane Thomas thrice in four innings, was on the attack quickly, smashing him for two boundaries in the second over. The wicket didn’t offer much movement, allowing Dhawan to play his shots even with Rohit and Rahul falling inside the Powerplay.

Pant, who impressed in England, showed he’s growing into the role with a blistering half-century and a 130-run stand with Dhawan snatching the game away from the visitors. Pant’s two sixes off Thomas in the 11thover, which yielded 18 runs sparked India’s fireworks before the hosts stuttered towards the end with Dhawan and Pant falling in quick succession.

With one required off the last ball, Manish Pandey took a quick single to seal the deal for his side. Dhawan scored 92 off 62 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes while Pant’s 58 came off just 38 balls.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 10:47 IST