India vs West Indies: Statistical highlights of IND innings - Rohit, Rayudu smash records

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got the innings off to a bright start, but after playing a couple of blazing strokes Dhawan was dismissed.

However, Rohit and Dhawan went past Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to become the second most successful opening pair for India. The pair also became the 5th Indian partnership to gather 4000 runs in ODIs

Virat Kohli walked in and looked in control right from the outset, but then, Kemar Roach got the better of him and he fell for 16 runs. However, Kohli did enough to become the 2nd best batsman in the list of Indian players with most number of runs at home. He went past MS Dhoni and now eyes the record of Sachin Tendulkar. It then brought together Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma, who started off slowly and then, pressed on the accelerator to send the Windies bowlers and fielders ducking for cover.

Rohit notched up his 21st ODI century, which was his 9th ODI century in India and 5th this year. It was also his 19th century as an opener and in the process, smashed 500 boundaries as an opener.

Rohit and Rayudu were ruthless in their approach and notched up their first 150-run stand in ODIs. It was also the best 3rd wicket partnership vs Windies by an Indian pair in this format.

Rohit broke free after reaching his century and started belting sixes for absolute fun. He is now the 2nd batsman in the list of players with the most number of sixes for India. Only MS Dhoni is ahead of him on this list. He cruised past 150, which is 7th score above the margin and now holds the record all by himself.

The Rohit-Rayudu combination was not done yet and they notched up their 200-run partnership and became the 8th Indian pair to score 200+ partnership runs for the 3rd wicket in ODIs.

Ambati Rayudu has received the backing of his skipper for the number four position and his performances this series has only vindicated the confidence.

He raced away to his 3rd century and this was his first 100 since 2015.

India finished with 377, which is the highest score at the Brabourne Stadium and is also the 3rd highest total in ODIs this year.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 17:49 IST