India vs West Indies: Statistical highlights of India’s successful chase of 323

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both hit centuries and combined in a stand of 246 to help India chase down a difficult target against West Indies for a convincing eight-wicket victory in the opening one day international in Guwahati on Sunday.

Here Hindustan Times takes a look at some of the statistical highlights from India innings in which the team chased down 323.

Virat Kohli scored his 36th ODI century; it was also his 60th International ton and in the process, became the fastest player to this milestone.

The India captain scored his 2000th International run in 2018. This is the third successive year that Kohli has scored 2000 international runs. Only three players ever have achieved the feat. Sachin Tendulkar did it from 1996-1998. Matthew Hayden from 2002-2004 and Joe Root from 2015-2017.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought up their 200-run stand and scripted history as it was the first ever partnership of more than 200 runs for any wicket by an Indian pair against Windies. This is their 5th stand of more than 200 and they have achieved this feat twice this year.

This partnership is also India’s highest while chasing as they went past Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli who posted 224 runs against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2009.

Rohit Sharma scored 152 not out for India, this is his sixth 150+ score for India in ODIs. This is the sixth consecutive year that he has crossed that mark for India.

Oshane Thomas, making his debut went for 83 runs in his 9 overs; this is the second most runs conceded by a West Indies bowler in India

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 21:44 IST