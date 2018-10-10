India vs West Indies: Unfortunate Umesh missed out in SA & ENG; Siraj is a quick learner - Bharat Arun

With the stage set for India to make another sweep at home when the second Test begins here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Friday, bowling coach Bharat Arun pretty much accepted the team management’s sweet headache when it comes to choosing pacers in the XI.

Consider this: Umesh Yadav played non-stop throughout India’s home run in 2016-17, including a three-Test series in Sri Lanka, bagging 45 wickets in 18 Tests in conditions not so good for pacers. But the Indian pace battery’s workhorse was picked in the XI in just one Test when Virat Kohli’s boys played three in South Africa and five in England.

“It is really unfortunate that Umesh did not get to play much in South Africa and in England,” Arun told reporters at a media conference here on Wednesday.

“But the reason you all know, the bowlers who played, did exceptionally well. In Umesh we look at somebody who is quick. We also have a system where we are going to rotate the bowlers so that they remain fresh and Umesh would definitely be a part of that. We are extremely confident of what Umesh can bring to the table,” he added.

“Definitely, we are delighted with the way the bowlers are doing well consistently at the highest level. Still, we are always looking for improvement in all areas,” Arun said.

Back in home setup and Umesh was right back into the side in the first Test against the West Indies and could play the second Test here as well, but people are already talking of whether homeboy Mohammed Siraj would get his Test cap.

Arun had himself groomed Siraj when he was the coach of Hyderabad Ranji team in 2016-17 helping them reach the quarter-finals and qualify for the Elite group.

“Siraj is a very quick learner. He showed that when he was part of my Ranji team and when he played well for India A. He is now part of the India squad because he picks up things really quick and is consistently improving his game. We will field out best XI on Friday, but having said that, I believe every player in the 16 is good enough to be picked in the side,” Arun said dodging a question on how he thought the wicket on Friday would be.

Asked whether a series like this one against the West Indies was preparation enough for a series against Australia, Arun said: “We take positives from every match. Look at Prithvi Shaw. He was fabulous in Rajkot. More than the century he scored, the composure and the body language he showed playing in his first ever Test are the kind of things we look for from a player.”

