India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli addresses middle-order woes in cheeky fashion

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday gave a cheeky response at the pre-departure press conference, when he was questioned once again on the team’s wobbly middle-order. In response to a question on how the team intends to bring stability in the middle order, Kohli cheekily said: “I don’t know how to clear the issue of middle order, do I need to see a crystal maze and show you how we will work on this middle order issue.”

The Indian captain went on to further elaborate that the middle-order does not get as much opportunity to bat with the top-order so being ineffective. “This is very subjective and situation-based things. We believe our top order is the best, which is why the middle-order does not get too many opportunities. They fail to perform in the couple of opportunities they get and everyone starts pointing out,” he said.

“We always try that all that eleven players perform on the field. When that does not happen, then one particular factor always gets singled out. If I am a middle-order player and I do not get to bat too often. Then I get one match to play and I do not perform, then even I would feel that it is unfair to judge. If the top order fails, then you would think they have performed, they are allowed to misfire in a few games,” he added.

The 30-year-old added that he does not think there is nothing too alarming about the situation.

“We are looking for players who can consistently do the job, and we have such players in the team. We reached the semifinal of the World Cup because our team performed. We have also performed so well in the past few years, I don’t think there is anything really alarming of our siuation.”

