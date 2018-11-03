India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli & Co look to end poor T20I record against Windies

India may be ranked as the second-best side in the world but past records suggest that they have always been found wanting against Windies in the shortest format. The two teams will clash in a three-match T20I series, starting at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday and the hosts will look to end their miserable record against the defending T20I world champions.

India have played eight ODIs against Windies and have managed to win just two and lost five while one match was washed out in Lauderhill.

But India will take heart from the fact that since their elimination at the hands of Windies in the Wt20 semis, the ‘Men in Blue’ have been in sublime form. India have played 12 series out of which 7 were minimum of 3 matches and Kohli and Co have managed to win all seven series.

The two series defeats for India came against Windies and one series was drawn against Australia in 2017.

Moreover, since 2017, India win-rate has been among the best. With 19 wins from 26 T20Is since 2017, India’s win% of 73.08 is the 3rd best after Pakistan and Afghanistan.

At home since 2016 World T20, India’s record has been among the best as they have won 8 out of 11 T20Is with a win-rate of 72.73%.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 09:54 IST