India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli shatters massive T20I record with a boundary

India captain Virat Kohli created another massive record in the 1st T20I against West Indies at Fort Lauderdale in Florida on Saturday. Coming out to bat, the batsman hit a boundary in the 11th over. Kohli charged down the front and slashed the ball towards backward point fence. With the four, Kohli became the player with most number of fours in T20Is, surpassing the previous the record held by Tillakaratne Dilshan. While the Indian captain has now hit 224 fours, Dilshan had struck 223 fours in his T20I career.

Kohli had come on to bat early with Shikhar Dhawan getting LBW dismissed for 1 in Sheldon Cottrell’s delivery in India’s 96-run chase.

Earlier, Debutant pacer Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets in an impressive spell as India restrict a reckless West Indies to a paltry 95 for 9.

Opting to field, all the six Indian bowlers got at least a wicket apiece with Saini returning with figures of 3/17 in his debut match. The Indians were also helped by the reckless approach of West Indian batsmen.

There was no substantive partnership in the West Indies innings with the highest being the 34 between captain Carlos Brathwaite (9) and top-scorer Kieron Pollard (49) for the sixth wicket. Nicholas Pooran (20) was the only other West Indies batsman to score double digit figures.

