India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM 1st ODI live on tv and online

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: The Indian cricket team is set to play the first match of the three-ODI series against Zimbabwe on Thursday. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, who makes a comeback to the national side, will be leading the unit in Harare. Although hosts Zimbabwe aren't a strong team in comparison, they will head into the contest high on their series victory at home against Bangladesh. The presence of players like Sikander Raza, Ryan Burl and Regis Chakabva make Zimbabwe a potent side against an inexperienced Indian team, which is without the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

This series against Zimbabwe is India's last before the Asia Cup 2022, which begins from August 27. India will be testing its bench strength against the hosts. Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson did well during the recently-concluded West Indies series and would now look to better their performances in order to cement their spots in the team. Axar Patel, who too showcased his all-round skills against the Windies, would be eager to continue his good run and put forward a serious case for his selection for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia later this year.

Zimbabwe, on the other side, have Raza, who hit back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh and is in terrific form. Captain Chakabva also played a few good knocks against Bangladesh.

Here are the live streaming details of IND vs ZIM 1st ODI:

When will India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played on Thursday, August 18.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI be played?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club, in Harare.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI start?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will start at 12:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:15PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON