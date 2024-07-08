India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

India will clash with Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the five-match series on the 10 of July, Wednesday in Harare. While Zimbabwe stunned India in the first T20I, the visitors thrashed them by 100 runs to level the series on Sunday. India blasted the highest team total ever recorded in a T20I in Harare - a whopping 234 and routed Zimbabwe for 134. India have won four of their last five T20I matches. Zimbabwe has lost three of its last five matches. Indian captain Shubman Gill, left, and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza on the pitch before the coin toss.(AP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

INDIA - WWWLW

ZIMBABWE - LLWWL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA & ZIMBABWE

India likely XI

Batters - Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag

All-Rounders - Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar

Wicketkeeper - Dhruv Jurel

Bowlers - Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe likely XI

Batters - Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere

All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett

Wicketkeeper - Clive Madande

Bowlers - Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe

Statistical Performance (India)

1. RAVI BISHNOI

Ravi Bishnoi has been the standout bowler of the series so far with six wickets in two matches. Bishnoi will again be key in the middle overs in the third T20I.

RAVI BISHNOI IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS 2 WICKETS 6 STRIKE RATE 8 ECONOMY RATE 3 AVERAGE 4

2. ABHISHEK SHARMA

Abhishek Sharma created history smashing the joint third-fastest T20I ton for India off just 46 deliveries in the second T20I in Harare. Abhishek was in stunning form in the IPL and annihilated the best of opposition bowlers in the powerplay.

ABHISHEK SHARMA IN CURRENT SERIES

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 2 100 50 196.07 0/1

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)

1. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is the HOT PICK for India. Rinku hammered 48 runs off just 22 deliveries in the second T20I against Zimbabwe and the highlight of his innings were the five towering sixes!

2. Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag was in devastating form with the bat for the Royals in IPL 2024 and will be looking to cement a place in India's middle-order. Parag has an average of 48.45 and strike rate of 158.9 in all T20 cricket since 2023!

Statistical Performance (Zimbabwe)

1. SIKANDAR RAZA

Sikandar Raza has flopped with the bat in the first two T20Is against India and will be looking to make amends in the rest of the series. Raza is the best batter in the Zimbabwe XI with 14 T20I fifties.

SIKANDAR RAZA IN T20Is

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 84 1968 24.91 133.69 14/0

2. TENDAI CHATARA

Tendai Chatara picked 3 wickets in the first T20I vs India and will be key with the new ball for Zimbabwe. Chatara has bagged 65 T20I wickets in 58 matches.

TENDAI CHATARA IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS 2 WICKETS 3 STRIKE RATE 15.66 ECONOMY RATE 6.89 AVERAGE 18

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Zimbabwe)

1. Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani is an exciting right-arm fast bowler who has bagged 62 wickets in 52 outings for Zimbabwe at a strike rate of 18.5 and economy of 7.29.

2. Luke Jongwe

Luke Jongwe is a wicket-taker in the T20 format and will be key with the ball for Zimbabwe. Jongwe has bagged 66 wickets in 57 T20I innings at a strike rate of 15.4.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

India and Zimbabwe have played each other in 10 T20Is with India winning seven matches.

INDIA v ZIMBABWE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches IND Won ZIM Won No Results Last 5 T20Is 5 4 1 0 All T20Is 10 7 3 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Harare Sports Club has hosted 43 T20I matches out of which the team batting first has won 25. However, the captain who has won the toss has preferred to chase in 24 matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 53.5%. The average first innings score is 156/7 while the average score batting second is 138/6. The highest team score at the venue is India's 234/2 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match of the current series whereas the lowest total is Zimbabwe's 90 against Afghanistan in 2022.

The wicket has traditionally suited the pace bowlers in Harare who have accounted for nearly 62% of the wickets at the venue at an average of 24.6, strike rate of 19.1 and economy of 7.8. However, the spinners have also got purchase at the venue with an average of 24.9 and economy rate of 7!

Spinners have outperformed the fast bowlers in this series so far. They have an average of 16.4, strike rate of 14.8 and economy of just 6.7 whereas the corresponding numbers for fast bowlers are 23.9, 17.8 and 8.1!

A bright and sunny day with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees celsius is expected in Harare on Wednesday.

MATCH PREDICTION

India will start favourites in the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday. India showcased its batting might in the second T20I and the Zimbabwe bowlers had no answer to the carnage. Watch out for Riyan Parag in this match. Zimbabwe need to make inroads with the new ball if they want to compete with India. Sikandar Raza will be their playmaker in the middle-order and needs to score big on Wednesday. Based on the strength of both teams, India have a 78% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI

And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for India vs Zimbabwe, the 3rd T20I in Harare on Wednesday. We have 8 players from India and 3 from Zimbabwe. Our batters include Gill, Gaikwad, Parag and Rinku Singh while our bowlers are Avesh, Jongwe, Bishnoi and Chatara. All rounders are Raza and Abhishek Sharma.

Our fantasy XI captain is Ravi Bishnoi whereas the vice-captain is Abhishek Sharma.

Our backup players include Wesley Madhevere as batter, Mukesh Kumar as bowler and Washington Sundar as all-rounder.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: DHRUV JUREL

Batters: RINKU SINGH, SHUBMAN GILL, RUTURAJ GAIKWAD, RIYAN PARAG

All-rounders: SIKANDAR RAZA, ABHISHEK SHARMA (VC)

Bowlers: RAVI BISHNOI (C), AVESH KHAN, TENDAI CHATARA, LUKE JONGWE

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - WESLEY MADHEVERE

BOWLER - MUKESH KUMAR

ALL-ROUNDER - WASHINGTON SUNDAR