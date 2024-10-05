India W vs Pakistan W, Women's T20 World Cup: Head-to-head stats, pitch report and match prediction as arch-rivals clash

India’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign has been put in immediate jeopardy, after a 58-run hammering against New Zealand sees Harmanpreet Kaur’s team with their backs against the wall heading into the rest of the group stage. India suffered a tough defeat against New Zealand in their opening encounter.(ICC)

Their tilt at a strong run in the UAE means that every match in the group stage must be seen as a must-win, especially with the defending champions and tournament favourites Australia also lurking in Group A.

All focus will be on the key rivalry match against Pakistan, who are themselves coming off an opening-day victory over Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. With plenty on the line, Pakistan will be aware that a win will all but knock India out of the tournament, and might well seal their spot in the semifinals.

Head-to-head

In the T20I format, India have completely dominated Pakistan, with 12 wins to Pakistan’s 3.

India have won seven of the last eight matches against their neighbours, including in their most recent match in the Asia Cup. That match in Dambulla was a comfortable win for the Indians, as Deepti Sharma took 3/20 to restrict Pakistan to 108, which India’s batter chased down in just over 14 overs.

India also won their T20 World Cup contest in Cape Town last year, a 150-run chase powered home by Jemimah Rodrigues. Overall, in T20 World Cups, India have the rub of the green over their opponents with 5 victories while Pakistan only have 2.

Pitch report

The two teams will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which has hosted two matches so far this World Cup, including India’s loss. A surface which is slightly slow and has been showing signs of the old ball stopping, spinners on both teams will be significant.

West Indies were restricted to 118 against South Africa, which the Proteas successfully chased down without losing a single wicket. New Zealand piled on 160 thanks to Sophie Devine’s half-century, but India couldn’t get going at all as no batter succeeded in crossing 15.

There will be runs on offer for batters if they play with application, but a tricky surface will mean that it’s not likely to be a very high-scoring venue. India will want their top order to show the talent and ability they have.

To boot, this match being a day game will be an important factor for the teams as well, with a potentially deteriorating surface being a consideration for the two teams to take into this contest as well.

Match prediction

Pakistan might have the edge in terms of momentum heading into this match, with confidence on their side having overcome Sri Lanka.

Nonetheless, India will likely still be considered favourites, with the head-to-head record tilting their way. India have enough quality to overcome their opponents, having done so in the past, and might play with some added determination knowing what's at stake in case they lose.

The added quality India possess should see them over the line.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.