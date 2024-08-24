'India will forever miss its Mr. ICC': Shikhar Dhawan's retirement announcement sets off emotional outpour on X

Shikhar Dhawan, the seasoned Indian opener, has announced his retirement from international cricket, concluding a celebrated career that spanned over a decade. The 38-year-old made the announcement two years after his last appearance in the national colours, expressing satisfaction and fulfilment with his journey in the sport. Shikhar Dhawan was unstoppable when it came to ICC tournaments.(Getty)

Dhawan first stepped onto the international stage in 2010 during an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam, and his final outing for India was also in a 50-over match against Bangladesh in 2022.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.

Throughout his career, Dhawan was a dependable presence at the top of the order, representing India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is. His prowess in the limited-overs format, particularly ODIs, stood out, where he scored 6793 runs at an impressive average of 44.11, with 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Dhawan also formed a formidable top-3 of the Indian batting order alongside stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli; the trio first occupied the batting order positions during the 2013 Champions Trophy, and never looked back. For a large part of the remaining decade, the three batters dominated the Indian top-3, particularly in the fifty-over format.

In late 2022, the emergence of younger talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, coupled with a dip in his own form, led to Dhawan's gradual exclusion from the national team.

As Dhawan called time on his India career on Saturday, the fans paid a rich tribute to the opener and also remembered the trio's domination.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Dhawan's legacy is firmly rooted in his contributions to Indian cricket, especially in ODIs, where he was often the cornerstone of India's batting lineup.

Fondly known as ‘Mr.ICC’, Dhawan's record in ICC tournaments was exceptional. The opener played a key role in India's triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy, where Dhawan ended as the highest scorer with 363 runs in five innings. He remained India's highest run-scorer in the 2015 World Cup, too, smashing 412 runs in eight innings.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, Shikhar Dhawan’s promising campaign was derailed by an injury that had a notable impact on India's batting lineup, contributing to their semi-final exit. He played only two matches in the tournament and scored a century in the second while battling severe finger pain, scoring 117 against Australia.

Dhawan's Test career, though less extensive, was marked by significant performances, which include 2315 runs at an average of 40.61 with seven centuries.