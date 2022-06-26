'India will have to go with him. I'm not necessarily happy about it': Ex-IND opener reveals big concern for England Test

The Indian Test team will return to action on July 1 when it takes on England in the remaining fifth and final Test of the previous year's series in Edgbaston. India were forced to leave the tour after the fourth Test due to Covid-19 cases within the camp; however, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday that Indian captain Rohit Sharma had tested positive for the virus. With four days remaining for the scheduled start of the Edgbaston Test, doubts remain over Rohit's participation in the game.

India are already without their first-choice opener KL Rahul, who was replaced by Shubman Gill in the ongoing warm-up game between India and Leicestershire. Gill is likely to open in the fifth Test as well, and if Rohit remains unavailable, the youngster will have a new opening partner.

The duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had produced impressive performances throughout the series against England last year, and former India batter Aakash Chopra said he is not “necessarily happy” about opening with Gill in the all-important final Test.

“India do not have many options and will have to go with Shubman Gill. But I am not necessarily happy about it. This is because Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul did a fine job at the top last year in England. They gave good starts and the team did well because of that. Starting well is important in England, as if you lose two early wickets, it becomes difficult to get back on track,” said Aakash on his official YouTube channel.

Gill made brisk starts in both innings of the warm-up game against Leicestershire; while he scored 21 off 28 deliveries in the first innings, he fell on 38 off 34 balls in the second as he opened alongside wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat.

