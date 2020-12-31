India winning in India also doesn’t count then: Dale Steyn shuts down Twitter user for undermining South Africa win

cricket

South Africa ended the run of five successive losses when they beat England in the first Test at Centurion by 107 runs. This win was indeed appreciated as it came in the first Test under new head coach Mark Boucher and batting consultant Jacques Kallis.

Dale Steyn, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to post a congratulatory tweet for the Proteas. “Well done to the Proteas! Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas,” tweeted Steyn.

Now as is the case with every post on Twitter, there came a response from another user who tried to undermine this win as he said that this win came in home conditions and hence, it should be talked about too much.

The fan tweeted, “Playing at home! Chill out for God sakes..”

Now, never the one to mince his words, Steyn hit back saying that if this was the case, all of India’s win at home should also not be talked about.

“Just watching the guys walk in, there were a couple with lumps in their throats. It means a lot for them to win a game of Test cricket,” head coach Mark Boucher said after the win. But it was only a beginning. “There’s still a lot of work to be done for the rest of the series.”

Of the second innings assault, Boucher said: “You can have one Quinny in your side, you probably can’t have eleven. You don’t want to hold a guy like him back because he can take the game away from the opposition very, very quickly.”

Boucher’s attitude towards Rabada was similarly straightforward. “It’s just about getting him into the game. Sometimes as individuals you feel like you’re under a bit of pressure and you start worrying about your action and where you are putting the ball,” he said.

