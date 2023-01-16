India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to watch online and on TV

Team India will take on United Arab Emirates women in the ICC under 19 women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday. Earlier, Shafali Verma-led team had a fabulous start to their campaign as they surpassed South Africa by 7 wickets in their first match in the tournament.

Table toppers India will look to consolidate their position with a win against UAE who are currently at the second position in the points table for Group D. All eyes will be on opener Shweta Sehrawat who was adjudged Player of the Match against South Africa for her fiery 92 off 57 balls. With skipper Shafali as fellow opener, the Women in Blue will expect a strong start from the duo once again.

UAE women are high on confidence after beating Scotland women by six wickets in their first match. All-rounder Samaira Dharnidharka proved to be their key player in the last match and the team will expect her to deliver a similar performance against 'heavyweights' India.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match take place?

The India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Where will the India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match be played?

The India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

What time does the India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match start?

The India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match ?

The India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match ?

The live streaming of the India Women U19 vs UAE Women U19 T20 World Cup match will be available on FanCode.

