India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 4 overs is 22/0

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 22/0 after 4 overs, Alyssa Healy at 8 runs and Phoebe Litchfield at 11 runs
Australia Women Innings Highlights :
Australia Women Score - 22/0 in 3.6 overs
- M Kashyap makes her TEST debut for India Women
- Jan 02, 2024 01:48 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 22/0 after 4 overs
Australia Women
Alyssa Healy 8 (10)
Phoebe Litchfield 11 (14)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 0/11 (2)Jan 02, 2024 01:47 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 20/0 after 3.3 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Beautifully times straight drive for a boundary. Overcooked on off, Phoebe Litchfield drives it from the meat of her bat rolling it past Harmanpreet Kaur at mid off who gets half a hand to it but couldn't i from racing past the fence.Jan 02, 2024 01:43 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 15/0 after 3 overs
Australia Women
Alyssa Healy 7 (8)
Phoebe Litchfield 6 (10)
India Women
Renuka Singh 0/9 (2)Jan 02, 2024 01:43 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Australia Women at 15/0 after 2.6 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Lovely timing from the Aussie skipper to get herself her first boundary of the game. On a length around off, Alyssa Healy plays it late and slices this through point for a boundary.Jan 02, 2024 01:38 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 7/0 after 2 overs
Australia Women
Phoebe Litchfield 5 (8)
Alyssa Healy 2 (4)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 0/4 (1)Jan 02, 2024 01:38 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 7/0 after 1.3 overs
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Driven away for the first boundary of the day. Touch fuller around off, Phoebe Litchfield strides to the pitch of it and drives it a bit uppishly teasing the point fielder who puts in a good effort to grab this but misses out and the ball travels for a boundary.Jan 02, 2024 01:34 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 3/0 after 1 overs
Australia Women
Alyssa Healy 2 (4)
Phoebe Litchfield 1 (2)
India Women
Renuka Singh 0/3 (1)Jan 02, 2024 01:10 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: Australia Women Playing XI
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt (In for Darcie Brown).Jan 02, 2024 01:10 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap (On ODI debut)(In for Sneh Rana).Jan 02, 2024 01:10 PM ISTIndia Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Toss Update
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women won the toss and elected to batJan 02, 2024 01:09 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24
India Women vs Australia Women Match Details
3rd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 between India Women and Australia Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
