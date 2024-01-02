close_game
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 4 overs is 22/0
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women score after 4 overs is 22/0

Jan 02, 2024 01:48 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 22/0 after 4 overs, Alyssa Healy at 8 runs and Phoebe Litchfield at 11 runs

Australia Women Score - 22/0 in 3.6 overs

  • M Kashyap makes her TEST debut for India Women
    India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24
    Follow all the updates here:

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:48 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 22/0 after 4 overs

      Australia Women
      Alyssa Healy 8 (10)
      Phoebe Litchfield 11 (14)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 0/11 (2)

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:47 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 20/0 after 3.3 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Beautifully times straight drive for a boundary. Overcooked on off, Phoebe Litchfield drives it from the meat of her bat rolling it past Harmanpreet Kaur at mid off who gets half a hand to it but couldn't i from racing past the fence.

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:43 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 15/0 after 3 overs

      Australia Women
      Alyssa Healy 7 (8)
      Phoebe Litchfield 6 (10)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 0/9 (2)

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:43 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Alyssa Healy smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Australia Women at 15/0 after 2.6 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Lovely timing from the Aussie skipper to get herself her first boundary of the game. On a length around off, Alyssa Healy plays it late and slices this through point for a boundary.

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:38 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 7/0 after 2 overs

      Australia Women
      Phoebe Litchfield 5 (8)
      Alyssa Healy 2 (4)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 0/4 (1)

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:38 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Phoebe Litchfield smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Australia Women at 7/0 after 1.3 overs

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: FOUR! Driven away for the first boundary of the day. Touch fuller around off, Phoebe Litchfield strides to the pitch of it and drives it a bit uppishly teasing the point fielder who puts in a good effort to grab this but misses out and the ball travels for a boundary.

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:34 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women at 3/0 after 1 overs

      Australia Women
      Alyssa Healy 2 (4)
      Phoebe Litchfield 1 (2)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 0/3 (1)

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:10 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: Australia Women Playing XI

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women (Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt (In for Darcie Brown).

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:10 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap (On ODI debut)(In for Sneh Rana).

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:10 PM IST
      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Toss Update

      India Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat

    • Jan 02, 2024 01:09 PM IST
      Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24

      India Women vs Australia Women Match Details
      3rd ODI of Australia Women tour of India, 2023/24 between India Women and Australia Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

