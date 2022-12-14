India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 3rd T20I: AUS W win by 21 runs to go 2-1 up vs IND W in Mumbai

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Highlights: India Women crashed to a 21-run defeat vs Australia Women in the third T20I of their five-match series, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. After the win, the visitors have gone 2-1 up in the series. Chasing a target of 173, India reached 151 for seven in 20 overs, with Shafali Verma smacking a knock of 52 runs off 41 balls. Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner were in top form for Australia, bagging two wickets each. Meanwhile, Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey bagged a dismissal each. Initially, a knock of 75 runs off 47 balls by Ellyse Perry helped Australia set a target of 173 runs, and her innings were also filled with nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Grace Harris smacked 41 runs off 18 balls, packed with four fours and three sixes. For the Indian bowling department, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya took two wickets each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON