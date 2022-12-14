India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 3rd T20I: AUS W win by 21 runs to go 2-1 up vs IND W in Mumbai
India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 3rd T20I: India lost by 21 runs, set by Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here Highlights of IND W vs AUS W, straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Highlights: India Women crashed to a 21-run defeat vs Australia Women in the third T20I of their five-match series, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. After the win, the visitors have gone 2-1 up in the series. Chasing a target of 173, India reached 151 for seven in 20 overs, with Shafali Verma smacking a knock of 52 runs off 41 balls. Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner were in top form for Australia, bagging two wickets each. Meanwhile, Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey bagged a dismissal each. Initially, a knock of 75 runs off 47 balls by Ellyse Perry helped Australia set a target of 173 runs, and her innings were also filled with nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Grace Harris smacked 41 runs off 18 balls, packed with four fours and three sixes. For the Indian bowling department, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya took two wickets each.
Dec 14, 2022 10:13 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: One run, AUS W WIN BY 21 RUNS! GO 2-1 UP!
A slow delivery by Schutt, back of a length. Anjali pulls it to deep midwicket for a single. Australia win by 21 runs to go 2-1 up!
IND W: 151/7 (20), TARGET: 173
AUS W WIN BY 21 RUNS!
Dec 14, 2022 10:10 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT!
A full delivery by Schutt, outside off. Radha tries to swing at it, but it comes back off her own leg! She wanted to run, but Deepti doesn't and Schutt throws the ball at the striker's end! OUT!
Radha run out Schutt 4 (7)
Dec 14, 2022 10:06 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: THREE FOURS IN THE 19TH OVER!
Deepti goes full aggressive! The final delivery in this over by Gardner is overpitched, outside off. Deepti slams it to extra cover for a four!
In the four delivery, she swaps it through square leg for a four!
In the second ball, she scoops it over short fine for a four!
IND W: 146/6 (19), TARGET: 173
India need 27 from 6 balls!
Dec 14, 2022 10:02 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: No run, IND W 129/6 (18), TARGET 173
A length delivery by Gardner, on off. Deepti misses her sweep. No run.
IND W: 129/6 (18), TARGET: 173
India need 44 from 12 balls!
Dec 14, 2022 09:58 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT! IT IS THE BIG WICKET!
A full deivery by Schutt and Harmanpreet tries to sweep it, but its caught at long-on!
Harmanpreet c Sutherland b Schutt 37 (27)
Dec 14, 2022 09:55 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: FOUR! IND W 122/5 (16), TARGET 173
A full delivery by Carey and Harmanpreet hits it inside out. Perry drops it in the deep and it's four!
IND W: 122/5 (16), TARGET: 173
India need 51 from 24 balls.
Dec 14, 2022 09:49 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT!
A full delivery, flat and around off. RIcha fails to connect well and its caught by Sutherland at long-on!
Richa c Sutherland b Gardner 1 (2)
Dec 14, 2022 09:47 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: ASHLEIGH GARDNER REMOVES DEVIKA VAIDYA!
A yorker by Gardner and Vaidya hit it straight back to the bowler. The umpire wasn't interested but the batter began to walkaway and replays show it came off the bat!
Vaidya c and b Gardner 1 (4)
Dec 14, 2022 09:43 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: One run, IND W 107/3 (14), TARGET 173
A length delivery by Carey, on iddle and Vaidya pulls it to deep midwicket for a single.
IND W: 107/3 (14), TARGET: 173
India need 66 from 36 balls.
Dec 14, 2022 09:40 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT! SHAFALI VERMA LOSES HER WICKET!
A good dleivery by Gardner and Shafali tries to pull but it goes straight to Gardner at deep midwicket for a catch!
Shafali c Gardner b Carey 52 (41)
Dec 14, 2022 09:38 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: SHAFALI VERMA GETS HER HALF-CENTURY!
A full delivery by Brown, on middle and Shafali drives it past long-on where Sutherland misfields, for a four! SHE ALSO GETS HER FIFTY!
Dec 14, 2022 09:34 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: BETWEEN DEEP MIDWICKET AND LONG-ON! IND W 95/2 (11.4), TARGET 173
A length delivery by King, on off. Shafali pulls it between deep midwicket and long-on for a four!
IND W: 95/2 (11.4), TARGET: 173
India need 78 from 46 balls.
Dec 14, 2022 09:32 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: FIFTY PARTNERSHIP!
King tosses it up, full and outside off. Harmanpreet drives it through the covers for a four and also reaches the fifty partnership with Shafali!
Dec 14, 2022 09:25 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: One run, IND W 79/2 (10), Target 173
A short delivery by King, and Harmanpreet pulls it and falls in front of deep square for single.
IND W: 79/2 (10), TARGET: 173
India need 94 from 90 balls.
Dec 14, 2022 09:20 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OVER COW CORNER!
Gardner tosses it up and outside off. Shafali goes on a knee and swats it over cow corner for a six!
Dec 14, 2022 09:19 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: BACK-TO-BACK BY SHAFALI VERMA!
A short delivery by Carey, with pace off. Shafali smacks it between deep square and deep midwicket for a four!
In the previous delivery, she glances it fine for a four!
Dec 14, 2022 09:14 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: FOUR! IND W 51/2 (7), TARGET 173
A length delivery by King, on off. Shafali goes back to pull it to deep midwicket for a single.
IND W: 51/2 (7), TARGET: 173
India need 122 from 78 balls!
Dec 14, 2022 09:13 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: SLOGGED OVER MIDWICKET!
King tosses it up, on half. Shafali is there to respond right now and slogs it over midwicket for her second six!
Dec 14, 2022 09:06 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: SIX! DOWN THE GROUND!
A length delivery by Schutt and outside off. Shafali hammers it down the ground for a six!
Dec 14, 2022 09:05 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: DARCIE BROWN GETS HER SECOND WICKET!
A length delivery by Brown, and Jemimah can see it hit her pad as she misses to connect. LBW! BROWN GETS HER SECOND!
Jemimah lbw b Brown 16 (11)
Dec 14, 2022 09:00 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS! IND W 30/1 (3.5), TARGET 173
A full delivery by Sutherland, wide. Jemimah aims it through the gap between point and cover for a four!
In the previous delivery, she smacked it in the gap in front of square for a four!
IND W: 30/1 (3.5), TARGET: 173
Dec 14, 2022 08:58 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: FOUR!
A short delivery by Sutherland, on off. Jemimah ramps it over the slip region for a four!
Dec 14, 2022 08:54 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT! SMRITI MANDHANA HAS TO DEPART EARLY!
A delivery by Brownd, on length and on off. Mandhana can only glance it to Sutherland for a catch! EARLY WICKET!
Mandhana c Sutherland b Brown 1 (10)
Dec 14, 2022 08:48 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: CLOBBERED OVER LONG-ON!
A length delivery by Schutt, on off. Shafali is there to dominate tonight and she clobbbers it with much aplomb over long-on for a four!
Dec 14, 2022 08:47 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: No run, IND W 9/0, TARGET 173
A length delivery by Brown, and Mandhana cuts it to cover. No run. There were five wides in this oevr!
IND W: 9/0 (1)
TARGET: 173
Dec 14, 2022 08:44 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: The action resumes!
Mandhana and Shafali to open India's chase! Brown to bowl the first over for Australia.
Target: 173
Dec 14, 2022 08:29 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: FOUR! AUS W 172/8 (20), TARGET 173
A full delivery by Deepti, wide. King clatters it behind point for a four! THAT'S IT FOR AUSTRALIA!
AUS W: 172/8 (20)
TARGET FOR IND W: 173
Dec 14, 2022 08:26 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT! DEEPTI SHARMA STRIKES IN THE FINAL OVER!
A good delivery by Deepti and Carey tries to reverse-scoop but splices it to Thakur for a catch!
Carey c Renuka b Deepti 6 (5)
Dec 14, 2022 08:24 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: One run, AUS W 167/7 (19)
Renuka pitches up her delivery, outside off. Carey drives it to wide long-off for a single.
AUS W: 167/7 (19)
Dec 14, 2022 08:23 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: RENUKA SINGH REMOVES GRACE HARRIS!
Renuka overpitches his delivery, outside off. Harris can only direct it to long-off for a catch! OUT!
Harris c Deepti b Renuka 41 (18)
Dec 14, 2022 08:18 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: DEEPTI SHARMA REMOVES ANNABEL SUTHERLAND!
A short delivery by Deepti, wide off. Sutherland can only send it directly to Radha for a catch at long-on!
Sutherland c Radha b Deepti 1 (3)
Dec 14, 2022 08:12 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: ANJALI SARVANI GETS THE IMPORTANT WICKET!
A full delivery by Anjali, and Perry miscues it off the back of the bat to Radha for a catch!
IMPORTANT ONE FOR INDIA!
Perry c Yadav b Anjali 75 (47)
Dec 14, 2022 08:10 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OVER THE BOWLER FOR A DOMINATING SIX!
Gayakwad tosses it up, outside off. Harris powers it over the bowler's head for a six!
Dec 14, 2022 08:08 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: SHAFALI DROPS IT!
Back of a length delivery by Anjali, outside off. Harris guides it in the air and Shafali drops it in the long-on boundary as it goes through her hands for a six!
Dec 14, 2022 08:03 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: SIX! OVER LONG-ON!
Radha sends it up, outside off. Perry goes out to slam it over long-on for a six!
Dec 14, 2022 08:00 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: AUS W go past 100!
A slow delivery by Vaidya, on a middle stump line. Harris slog sweeps it to the right of deep midwicket for a four!
AUS W: 101/4 (13)
Dec 14, 2022 07:58 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: HALF-CENTURY FOR ELLYSE PERRY! AUS W 93/4 (12)
A full delivery by Radha, outside off. Perry guides it between deep midwicket and wide long on. Two runs and half-century for Perry!
AUS W: 93/4 (12)
Dec 14, 2022 07:55 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Ashleigh Gardner departs! AUS W 89/4 (11)
A legbreak delivery yb Vaidya, Gardner fails to connect and Ghosh does the rest!
Gardner st Ghosh b Vaidya 7 (10)
-
Dec 14, 2022 07:48 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: ELLYSE PERRY SENDS IT OVER MID-OFF!
Renuka delivers it wide, on the crease, full and outside off. Perry goes down the track and powers it over mid-off for a four!
Dec 14, 2022 07:42 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT!!!!
A good delivery by Vaidway, and Mooney failes to get it over extra cover and Shafali catches it!
Mooney c Shafali b Vaidya 30 (22)
Dec 14, 2022 07:39 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: SIX! OVER MIDWICKET!
A full delivery by Deepti, on middle. Perry launches it over midwicket for a six!
Dec 14, 2022 07:33 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Back-to-back fours! AUS W 43/2 (6)
A middle stump full toss by Deepti, Perry smacks it to the midwicket boundary for a four!
In the previous delivery, she lofted it inside out over extra cover for a four!
AUS W: 43/2 (6)
Dec 14, 2022 07:26 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: FOUR!
A short delivery by Gayakwad, width outside off. Perry hammers it behind point for a four!
Dec 14, 2022 07:21 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Ellyse Perry cuts it!
A short delivery by Anjali, with width. Perry cuts it to the left of sweeper cover and right of backward point for a four!
Dec 14, 2022 07:16 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: TOP SHOT BY BETH MOONEY!
A full delivery by Renuka and Mooney punishes her! Clatters it through the covers for a four!
Dec 14, 2022 07:14 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: FOUR! THROUGH THE COVERS! AUS W 9/2 (2)
A wide half-volley by Anjali, Perry slams it through the covers! FOUR!
AUS W: 9/2 (2)
Dec 14, 2022 07:10 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT!!! SECOND WICKET IN THE SECOND OVER!
Seamed back into the angle by Anjali, and it surges past McGrath! OUT!!!!!
McGrath b Anjali 1 (4)
Dec 14, 2022 07:06 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: OUT!!! IN THE FIRST OVER ITSELF!
A full inswinger by Renuka, and Healy fails to connect and it hits her front pad, below the knee roll! LBW!
Healy lbw b Renuka 1 (2)
Dec 14, 2022 07:02 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: The action begins!
Mooney and Healy to open for Australia and Renuka will bowl for India.
Dec 14, 2022 06:40 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Dec 14, 2022 06:34 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: IND W win toss!
India win the toss and Harmanpreet opts to bowl!
Dec 14, 2022 06:27 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Squads
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Darcie Brown
Dec 14, 2022 06:10 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 26 T20Is, with Australia winning 19 times and India managing to eke out seven wins. One fixure had no result!
Dec 14, 2022 05:58 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Richa Ghosh crucial for IND W!
Richa will be crucial for India after her four in the final delivery which tied the match. She clobbered an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 13 balls, including three sixes. Then in the Super Over, she mustered six runs off two balls, including a six!
Dec 14, 2022 05:55 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Focus on Smriti Mandhana
Mandhana was in swashbuckling form in the 2nd T20I, smacking 79 runs off 49 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes. Then in the Super Over, she slammed an unbeaten knock of 13 runs off three balls, including one four and a six.
Dec 14, 2022 05:46 PM IST
India Women vs Australia Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's 3rd T20I between India Women and Australia Women, straight from Mumbai.