India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 4th T20I: India's gallant effort not enough, Australia win match and series
India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 4th T20I: Ellyse Perry's quickfire 72 off 42 balls ensures Australia win by 7 runs. They clinch the series 3-1 with one more match to go. Valiant effort by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh goes in vain.
India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 4th T20I: India won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. The visitors started off really quick by scoring 24 runs in 3.2 overs before opener Beth Mooney fell to Deepti Sharma. Australia then lost captain Healy as she got retired hurt. India seemed to have the upper hand when they dismissed Tahlia McGrath as well by the seventh over. But a 94-run partnership between Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner gave Australia the momentum for a big finish. With some big-hitting by Grace Harris (27 off 12 balls) in the death overs and Perry's blitzkrieg, Australia finished at 188/3 in 20 overs. Chasing the big target, India lost both openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in 5.4 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues' poor run continued as she was dismissed for 8 runs and India were 49/3 in 7 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (46 off 30 balls) and Richa Ghosh (40 off 19 balls) then put a valiant effort but it was not enough as India fell short of the target by 8 runs.
Australia won the match by 7 runs and clinched the series 3-1 with one more match remaining to be played.
-
Dec 17, 2022 10:03 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Australia win by 7 runs !
Despite heroics of Richa Ghosh, India fall short of the target of 189. What a thrilling match ! The required run-rate got on India's nerves. That slow innings by Devika has cost them the match.
-
Dec 17, 2022 10:01 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND 181/5 in 20 overs.
India fall short of the target by 8 runs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:55 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: FOUR off the third ball !
!6 runs off 3 ball in the 19th over. India have a chance here !
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:54 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: ANOTHER SIX BY RICHA!
Two sixes in two balls. Richa Ghosh ! Rememeber the name !
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:53 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: MASSIVE SIX BY RICHA !
Six off the first ball by Richa
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:52 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND 151/5 in 18 overs.
India need 38 runs in 12 balls. Too tall a task with the required RR 19.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:49 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: OUT ! Devika is gone !
Devika is stumped, she is gone after scoring 32 off 26 balls. Good or bad? as she was struggling, the next few overs will tell
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:47 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND 148/4 after 17 overs.
The equation is simple, India need 41 runs in 18 balls. Very much gettable in this format ! But Devika Vaidya needs to step up like Richa Ghosh.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:45 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: CATCH DROPPED !
A skier from Richa Ghosh has been dropped by McGrath. Reprieve for India.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:43 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND 136/4 in 16 overs.
Great over by Ashleigh Gardner, What a fantstic match she is having today! just 6 runs conceded in the 16th over.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:40 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 15 overs gone, IND 130/4
Can Richa Ghosh do what Australia's Harris did in the last 5 overs.? India need 59 runs in 30 balls.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:37 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: OUT ! Harmanpreet dismissed !
Captain Harmanpreet is out. She did everything she could now it's upto the rest. She goes after scoring 46 off 30. This is a big wicket for Australia !
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:35 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND 119/3 after 14 overs
Devika needs to accelerate here. She is 23 off 19 balls. But India have done a good job not to lose wickets. The chase is on !
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:32 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Harmanpreet doing the job !
This is turning out to be a nail-biting thriller. Harmanpreet is playing a blinder here. She is 44 off 27 balls
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:30 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND 113/3 in 13 overs !
Harmanpreet is doing it for India but she needs a partner here. Can Devika emulate her? India are coming on-track. !7 runs off the 13th over. Four boundaries for Harmanpreet
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:28 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 100 up for India !
50-run partnership between Harmanpreet and Devika as India reach 100 runs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:27 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND 96/3 in 12 overs.
12 runs off the 12th over. That's the way to do it. India need more such overs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:25 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: FOUR !
Devika Vaidya gets her first boundary. More such shots required at the moment.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:23 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND 84/3 after 11 overs
India need to score more briskly. The required run-rate is nearing 12 now. Devika Vaidya is playing second fiddle to Harmanpreet at the moment.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:18 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 10 overs gone and India are 77/3
Half of India's innings is over. 10 overs gone and they would need 112 runs in 60 balls. Harmanpreet is the key for India.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:15 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND are 68/3 in 9 overs.
With series on the line, it's not enough fight for India. They need someone to play a blinder here. The game is slipping away for India with the run-rate going up every over. They are 68/3 in 9 overs. Can Harmanpreet be India's saviour ?
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:12 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND are 58/3 after 8 overs.
The required run-rate has climbed to more than 11 for India. Harmanpreet Kaur is on 8 off 9 balls and Devika Vaidya is on 5off 2 balls.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:09 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 7 overs gone and India are 49/3
The chase seems to be going awry for India. They are under pressure now. Harmanpreet holding one end but can she get India over the line here?
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:07 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: OUT! Jemimah Rodrigues Is out !
Jemimah Rodrigues' poor run in the series continues. she is gone for just 8 runs. Australia are tightening the screws here. India 49/3.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:05 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Six over gone, India 44/2
After six overs, India are 44/2. A big task to chase this down for captain Harmanpreet and Co.
-
Dec 17, 2022 09:02 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: OUT ! Shafali Verma is out !
India have lost both openers now. Shafali Verma is dismissed by Darcie Brown.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:59 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 5 overs gone, India 35/1
The required run-rate has gone above 10. India need to keep that in mind. They are 35/1 in 5 overs at the moment.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:56 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Ellyse Perry is into the attack !
Ellyse Perry did it with the bat for Australia. Can she get a wicket here to demoralise India?
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:55 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: IND are 28/1 after 4 overs.
Team India are 28/1 after 4 overs. Not the ideal start but Indian fans can keep their fingers crossed
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:52 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Jemimah Rodrigues comes at No.3 !
Jemimah Rodrigues comes to bat at No. 3. Shafali Verma is 10 off 9 balls as India try to keep up with the run rate.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:51 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 3 overs gone, India 23/1
India have lost Smriti Mandhana and are 23/1 after three overs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:28 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 189 is the target for INDIA !
What a knock by Ellyse Perry as Australia finish on 188/3 after 20 overs. Grace Harris with 27 off 12 has played an amazing cameo too.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:26 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: ANOTHER SIX !
Two sixes in two balls. What a fab innings by Perry. She is ensuring Australia get to 190.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:25 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: MASSIVE SIX !
Perry whacks Deepti for a six. Aus are above 180 already.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:24 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED !
Oh! that was an easy run out chance but Deepti Sharma couldn't grab the ball
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:23 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: What will be the target ?
How much can Australia get off the last over?. 180 looks pretty easy here. Can they get more ?
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:22 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 172 /3 in 19 overs
One more over to go. Australia are already 172 /3 in 19 overs. What a cameo by Harris, she has raced to 26 off 10 balls
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:19 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Harris joins the Party !
Grace Harris is hitting everything here. one four and one six already in Anjali Sarvani's over.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:18 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 161 /3 after 18 overs
18 overs gone and Australia are 161 /3 after 18 overs. Perry is playing a great knock, she is 57 off 36 balls. Harris is giving good company to her.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:15 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Back-to-back FOURS !
Back to back fours off Renuka by Grace Harris. Australia are edging towards 170-180 here.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:14 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 145/3 after 17 overs.
Three more overs to go. Can India prevent Australia from getting 180? They need wickets but Harris and Perry are hitting it big.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:12 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: India need more wickets !
One wicket will not help ! Australia are headed for a big total. Dangerous Perry is still there. Aus 145/3 after 16.5 overs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:10 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: OUT! Deepti Sharma again !
Deepti Sharma has dismissed Gardner. India needed one wicket at this stage and she has provided one.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:08 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 17 runs off the 16th over !
Australia are 139/2 after 16 overs. !7 runs were hit in Anjali Sarvani's over
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:05 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Fifty for Perry!
Perry is 50 off 32 balls. She is taking the game away from India. Australia looking at big total
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:04 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 49 runs off last four overs !
Austrlia have hit 49 runs in last 4 overs, striking at more than 16 runs per over. This is T20I cricket at best
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:03 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 15 overs done and Aus 122/2
Australia will come all guns blazing in the last five overs. They have wickets in hand. Aus 122/2 after 15 overs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:01 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: FOUR !
India need wickets but their bowlers are getting hit for plenty here. Perry gets a four of Shafali now
-
Dec 17, 2022 08:00 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 14 overs gone, Aus 111-2
Australia are 111-2 after 14 overs. Ellyse Perry is 39 off 27 balls and Ashleigh Gardner is 26 off 18 balls
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:58 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: MASSIVE SIX !
Spin is not working to Perry. She whacks Devika for a six.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:57 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 13 overs gone and Australia 100/2
100 for Australia in the innings after 13 overs. Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry are doing a great job here. Australia looking at 170 here.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:55 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: BIG SIX !
Gardner gets a big six now. Momentum is shifting. This is some power-hitting.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:54 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: FOUR !
Perry gets a four off the first ball of 13th over.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:53 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus are 86/2 after 12 overs
13 runs scored in the 12th over off Renuka. Australia are 86/2 after 12 overs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:52 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: ANOTHER FOUR!
Australia need a big over and they have got one. Renuka has conceded two fours already in this over.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:50 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: FOUR !
Ellyse Perry gets a four after a long time. Australia needed this big time !
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:48 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: India keeping Australia at bay !
India are keeping Australia at bay at the moment.Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner have been silenced. Australia are 73/2 after 11 overs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:45 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Halfway stage of innings for Australia !
After 10 overs, Australia are 70/2. Radha Yadav just bowled a great over with only 2 runs conceded.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:43 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 68/2 after 9 overs
Nine overs gone and Austalia are 68/2. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner are building a partnership here
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:40 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 59/2 after 8 overs.
Australia are 59/2 after 8 overs. Ellyse Perry is trying to up the ante. She is off to a quickfire 11 off 3 balls.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:36 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 52/2 after 7 overs
India are into this game after that quick start by Healy. Aus 52/2 after 7 overs
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:34 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: OUT! BOWLED!
Second wicket down for Australia ! Tahila McGrath is out to Radha Yadav
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:32 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Healy retires hurt!
Oh ! Healy has left the pitch. She is retired hurt. It always seemed to be coming as she was really struggling with cramps
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:30 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 42/1 after 6 overs
Australia are 42/1 after 6 overs. Healy is struggling with cramps but she is not gonna relent here.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:28 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Cramps for Healy as she gets another four
Healy moved towards the off-side to hit Deepti for a four. But the shot has caused her cramps. Physio is out to check her. Australia 42/1 after 5.5 overs
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:25 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 35/1 after 5 overs.
Australia are 35/1 after 5 overs. Healy and McGrath are at the crease. Healy is 25 off 16 balls.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:23 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: FOUR !
Alyssa Healy gets four off Anjali. Healy seems to be the key wicket here
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:20 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Four overs gone ! Aus 29/1
Australia are 29/1 after 4 overs. Now India can try to build some pressure as the run flow has come down a bit
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:18 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: OUT! Deepti Sharma does it for India !
First wicket down for Australia ! Deepti Sharma does it for India ! Beth Mooney is out for just 2 runs
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:15 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: India try spin with Deepti Sharma !
Deepti Sharma is into the attack. Can she provide the breakthrough that India need ?
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:14 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Aus 23/0 after 3 overs
Aus are 23/0 after 3 overs.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:13 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Australia off to a flying start !
No loss so far after 2.4 overs, Australia are 23/0. Alyssa Healy on 19 off 12.
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:10 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: 2 overs gone, Aus 19/0
2 overs gone, Aus 19/0
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:09 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Lucky Four!
Australia are taking quite a few risks here. Four
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:08 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: FOUR !
Healy flicks it for a four to fine leg
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:05 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Australia are 10/0 after 1 over
Australia are 10/0 after first over
-
Dec 17, 2022 07:02 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: First runs for Australia ! FOUR
Alyssa Healy is off the mark with a four towards third man
-
Dec 17, 2022 06:59 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Renuka Thakur Singh bowling the first over for India !
Alyssa Healy (c & wk) and Beth Mooney opening the innings for Australia. Renuka Thakur Singh bowling the first over for India
-
Dec 17, 2022 06:39 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: Playing XIs in the match !
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur
Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt
-
Dec 17, 2022 06:34 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: India Women win the toss and opt to bowl
India Women win the toss and opt to bowl first
-
Dec 17, 2022 06:16 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: “Almost like playing a men's team”
That is how Shafali Verma described what it is like to face the Australians. "When I play against Australia, it feels like I'm playing against men because their game is like that. If they see a small mistake that you are making, they will take advantage of it. So we have to be on top of our game against them. You can't make mistakes against them. You have to play your best shots, which you are confident about. I learnt a lot while playing against Australia. I love playing against them. Aisa lagta hai ki ladkon ke sath hi khel rahe hain (it seems you are playing against a men's team)," she told reporters
-
Dec 17, 2022 05:47 PM IST
India vs Australia 4th T20I live score: The first time India equalised this series…
They produced a performance that made it a night to remember for the capacity crowd at the DY Patil Stadium. Australia scored a mammoth 187/1 batting first but the Indians were up for the challenge. Smriti Mandhana's 79 off 49 balls, coupled with a typically ballistic cameo from Richa Ghosh, helped India level the score. In the Super Over, Mandhana and Richa smashed 20 runs and then managed to restrict Australia to 16 runs, thus winning the potboiler.
-
Dec 17, 2022 05:43 PM IST
IND W vs AUS W Live score: Hello and welcome!
India have equalised this series once before, that too in the most dramatic of fashions. But this one is a little different in the way that there is a series on the line. They clearly like competing against the Australians but their performances against the all-conquering side from Down Under tends to veer between meek and extraordinarily inspiring. Wonder which Indian team we will get to see today.