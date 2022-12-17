India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 4th T20I: India's gallant effort not enough, Australia win match and series

India Women vs Australia Women Highlights 4th T20I: India won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. The visitors started off really quick by scoring 24 runs in 3.2 overs before opener Beth Mooney fell to Deepti Sharma. Australia then lost captain Healy as she got retired hurt. India seemed to have the upper hand when they dismissed Tahlia McGrath as well by the seventh over. But a 94-run partnership between Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner gave Australia the momentum for a big finish. With some big-hitting by Grace Harris (27 off 12 balls) in the death overs and Perry's blitzkrieg, Australia finished at 188/3 in 20 overs. Chasing the big target, India lost both openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in 5.4 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues' poor run continued as she was dismissed for 8 runs and India were 49/3 in 7 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (46 off 30 balls) and Richa Ghosh (40 off 19 balls) then put a valiant effort but it was not enough as India fell short of the target by 8 runs.

Australia won the match by 7 runs and clinched the series 3-1 with one more match remaining to be played.