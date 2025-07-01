India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG W live on TV and online

Smriti Mandhana helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against England as he hit her first century in the shortest format of the game. Her 112-run knock helped India post 210/5 in the allotted twenty overs. The hosts were then bundled out for 113 as Nallapureddy Charani returned with four wickets while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav scalped two each. Here are all the live streaming details for the 2nd T20I between India Women and England Women. (AP)

Smriti also led from the front as she was the captain in the first T20I in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur. She missed the series opener following an injury that she sustained during a warm-up match against the ECB Select XI.

Harleen Deol got a chance in Harmanpreet Kaur's place. However, the management now have a lot to ponder upon as the right-handed batter performed well, scoring 43 runs off 23 balls with the help of seven fours.

If Harmanpreet Kaur is deemed fit for the contest, then it needs to be seen who she replaces in the playing XI. Regarding England, nothing went right for the hosts. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt was the only bright spot, scoring 66 runs off 42 balls with the help of 10 fours.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.

Here are all the live streaming details for the 2nd T20I between India and England Women

When will the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, July 1. The match will begin at 11 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will be played at the Bristol County Ground.

Which channels will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.