India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Live streaming: When and where to watch live online and on TV

India women's cricket team will take on archrivals Pakistan in their first match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would look to begin their campaign in the tournament with a win. The Women in Blue are aiming to become world champions in the shortest format for the first time in history.

World No. 4 India are better positioned in the rankings than Pakistan who are at the No.7 spot. But given the traditional rivalry, India won't take their opposition lightly and it's expected to be a high-voltage contest.

With shadow over the presence of India's star opener Smriti Mandhana who is battling an injury, the Women in Blue will rely heavily on the likes of Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, captain Harmanpreet and Renuka Thakur.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match take place?

India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Where will India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match be held?

India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will be held in Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match start?

India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match?

India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match be available?

The live streaming of India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

