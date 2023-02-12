India W vs Pakistan W Live Score T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet's IND eye strong start against arch rivals PAK

IND W vs PAK W Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2023: The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will kick-off their campaign at the T20 World Cup against arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India will miss the services of star batter Smriti Mandhana, who injured her finger during a warm-up fixture in the lead up to the showpiece event in South Africa. Despite her absence, India will head into the contest as favourites and will look to get their campaign underway on a positive note. If we look at the overall head-to-head record, India boasts of a 10-3 record against the neighbours in the shorter format. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup:

