India W vs Pakistan W Live Score T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet's IND eye strong start against arch rivals PAK

cricket
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 12:49 PM IST

IND W vs PAK W Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2023 Live Updates: India will miss the services of Smriti Mandhana, who injured her finger during a warm-up fixture in the lead up to the showpiece event in South Africa. Catch the LIVE updates of India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20 World Cup: 

IND W vs PAK W T20 Live Score: India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup 2023
IND W vs PAK W T20 Live Score: India women vs Pakistan women T20 World Cup 2023(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk
IND W vs PAK W Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2023: The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will kick-off their campaign at the T20 World Cup against arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India will miss the services of star batter Smriti Mandhana, who injured her finger during a warm-up fixture in the lead up to the showpiece event in South Africa. Despite her absence, India will head into the contest as favourites and will look to get their campaign underway on a positive note. If we look at the overall head-to-head record, India boasts of a 10-3 record against the neighbours in the shorter format. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    India W vs Pakistan W Live Score: What is the official word on Mandhana

    "Smriti has a finger injury and is still in recovery, so she won't play most likely. It's not a fracture and we're hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards." - Stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar

  • Feb 12, 2023 12:40 PM IST

    India W vs Pakistan W Live Score: Why is Mandhana ruled out

    The Indian team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will not be seen in action against Pakistan as she is yet to recover from a finger injury, which she sustained while fielding during the warm-up game against Australia earlier this week. 

    The impact had forced her out of the second warm-up tie against Bangladesh.

  • Feb 12, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    India W vs Pakistan W Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the T20 World Cup match between India women and Pakistan women, which will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. The match will start at 6:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from the match!

harmanpreet kaur

