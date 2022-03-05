India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND's opening match

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 Live streaming: India start their Women's World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against traditional arch-rivals Pakistan. India were the runner up in the 2017 edition and the performance in that event is one big reason for the rising popularity of women's sport in the country. However, this being captain Mithali Raj's last ICC event, the team would want to send the trailblazer on a high.

Pakistan are the lowest ranked side in the tournament and will be heading into the match as underdogs. India failed to defend scores of 270 on two occasions against New Zealand and it is a big concern heading into the marquee event.

The batting side was able to show good performances and the total of 250 has been breached five times in the last seven games. Harmanpreet Kaur's form has been a concern but she managed to score a fifty against New Zealand and then a century against South Africa in the warm-up game.

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 taking place?

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

At what time does India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 begin?

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 begins at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday (March 6).

Where to watch the live coverage of India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 online?

The online streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022 will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the match here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.