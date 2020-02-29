India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE: SL opt to bat first

cricket

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 09:19 IST

INDW vs SLW Live updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Junction Oval in Melbourne. India became the first side to sail through to the knockout stages after securing wins against hosts and defending champions Australia, as well as Bangladesh and New Zealand, in the first week of the tournament. Victory over Sri Lanka would see India top Group A and head into the semifinals high on confidence.

Follow India W vs Sri Lanka W live below:

09:22 hrs: Skipper Harmanpreet at toss - “It’s a good opportunity for us to chase. We are sticking with the same players that played in the last match. We are winning and we need to just keep doing the right things.”

09:16 hrs: Sri Lanka XI: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani

09:10 hrs: India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

09:00 hrs: TOSS ! Sri Lanka win toss and elect to bowl first against India in Melbourne. The SL skipper says 120 will be a good total on this wicket.

08:50 hrs: In all the previous three outings, India failed to put on big scores on the board. They managed just 132 runs against Australia, 142 against Bangladesh and 133 vs New Zealand. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be eager to put on a better show with the bat before the knockouts.

08:40 hrs: The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semifinal berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far.

08:30 hrs: A semifinal berth secured, the unbeaten Indian women’s cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against Sri Lanka at Junction Oval in Melbourne.