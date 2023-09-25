India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 final: Harmanpreet returns, IND W eye historic gold medal
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND W take on SL W in the cricket gold medal match. Check full scorecard and latest updates.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: The moment has arrived! Today, the Indian women's cricket team stands on the brink of an extraordinary achievement as they square off against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games final for a historic gold medal. India's women, following impressive victories over Malaysia and Bangladesh yesterday, have rightfully earned their place in this coveted gold medal match. Joining them in this showdown is Sri Lanka, who secured an impressive win against Pakistan in yesterday's semifinal. The Indian women's team, having exhibited relentless determination throughout, will receive an additional boost with the return of Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, ready to resume her leadership duties after serving a two-match ban.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 25, 2023 10:20 AM IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: The CAPTAIN returns!
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: The controversy surrounding Harmanpreet Kaur in July resulted in the ICC imposing a two-match ban on the India captain. She received the suspension after being found guilty for breaching two ICC Code of Conduct. Harmanpreet voiced her frustration with what she perceived as subpar umpiring standards during the third ODI between India and Bangladesh. In a moment of frustration, Kaur even vented by striking the stumps with her bat after being given out, followed by publicly criticising the official during the presentation ceremony.
Her suspension for two games raised concerns about India's prospects at the Asian Games. Well, as it turns out, that question was answered with a resounding YES as India, despite the absence of their captain and under astute leadership of Smriti Mandhana ran Malaysia and Bangladesh ragged to stand on the doorstep of history.
- Sep 25, 2023 10:10 AM IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: EXPLAINER! How did IND-W qualify for semifinal despite washout
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: India women's Qualifier 1 match against Malaysia in Hangzhou had to be abandoned due to persistent rain on Thursday. The game was initially shortened to a 15-overs-a-side contest after rainfall forced the players off the field when India, having been invited to bat by Malaysia, were at 60/1 after 5.4 overs.
When play resumed, India finished strongly with a commanding total of 173 for 2. This was primarily thanks to the outstanding performances of Shafali Varma, who scored 67 runs off 39 balls, skipper Smriti Mandhana with 27 runs off 16 balls, and Jemimah Rodrigues contributing a valuable 47 off 29 balls. Richa Ghosh's quick-fire 21 runs off 7 balls served as the cherry on top. Malaysia was faced with a nearly insurmountable target, which was revised to 177 using the DLS method.
Malaysia only managed to face two deliveries before heavy rain returned, preventing any further play. Consequently, the match was called off. India, however, advanced to the semi-finals. The question remains, how did they manage to progress under these conditions? CLICK HERE to find out
- Sep 25, 2023 10:00 AM IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Time to erase last year's heartbreak
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: India's women's cricket team came agonizingly close to securing a gold medal at last year's Commonwealth Games, only to have their dreams dashed by Australia, who clinched the final by nine runs. Their remarkable journey to the championship match included victories over opponents such as Pakistan, Barbados, and England, ultimately securing the runner-up position against the world's top-ranked women's cricket team.
While the Asian Games may not carry the same magnitude as the Commonwealth Games, the level of competition and tournament structure undoubtedly offer a unique challenge. There couldn't be a more opportune moment for India's women's cricket to scale even greater heights, aiming for nothing less than a gold medal at the Asiad. Let's go!
- Sep 25, 2023 09:50 AM IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: How the stars aligned for Pooja Vastrakar
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Pooja Vastrakar's aspiration to represent India at the Asian Games was hanging by a thread. Initially omitted from India's Asian Games squad, she was selected as one of the five reserves to accompany the team during their training camp. Fortuitously, just one day before the team's departure to China, Anjali Sarvani suffered an injury, prompting the selectors to call upon Vastrakar as her replacement. While rain initially thwarted her plans, she only had to wait two more days to make her mark.
In a spectacular performance, Vastrakar delivered career-best figures of 4/17, leading to Bangladesh women registering their lowest ODI total against India. Her arsenal of inswingers, outswingers, and cutters left the Bangladeshi side in disarray, ultimately paving the way for a resounding Indian victory.
- Sep 25, 2023 09:40 AM IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: India W enter final in red-hot form
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: The Indian women's team has displayed remarkable dominance in the two matches played thus far. Against Malaysia, the bowlers were denied an opportunity due to rain, resulting in a no-result. However, Shafali Varma lit up the field with an explosive half-century, scoring 67 runs from 39 deliveries. Jemimah Rodrigues also got some batting practice, finishing unbeaten with 47 runs from 29 balls, driving India to a total of 172/3 in a match reduced to 15 overs.
Then, on Sunday, guided by Pooja Vastrakar, the Indian women's team dismantled the Bangladesh batting lineup, bundling them put for a mere 51 runs in the semifinals and successfully chasing down the target in the 8th over. Sri Lanka would undoubtedly hope to avoid facing the formidable force of this Indian team.
- Sep 25, 2023 09:30 AM IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Greetings all! We know it's the beginning of the week but HT Sports and the Indian women's cricket team are here to take away any Monday Blues that you may have. The women's team takes on Sri Lanka in the Asian Games gold medal match today. History will be made if they are able to do it. The women's team takes on Sri Lanka in the Asian Games gold medal match today. History will be made if they are able to do it. The Indian contingent has already clinched its inaugural gold medal at the 19th Asian Games. The shooting trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar combined their talents to secure gold in the men's 10m air rifle team event. Now, it's the women's team that offers another opportunity to contribute to India's growing medal tally.