India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 final: Harmanpreet returns, IND W eye historic gold medal

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: The moment has arrived! Today, the Indian women's cricket team stands on the brink of an extraordinary achievement as they square off against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games final for a historic gold medal. India's women, following impressive victories over Malaysia and Bangladesh yesterday, have rightfully earned their place in this coveted gold medal match. Joining them in this showdown is Sri Lanka, who secured an impressive win against Pakistan in yesterday's semifinal. The Indian women's team, having exhibited relentless determination throughout, will receive an additional boost with the return of Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, ready to resume her leadership duties after serving a two-match ban.

India women vs Sri Lanka women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 final: Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana.(Asian Games)