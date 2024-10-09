India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND W look to build winning run, eye Asia Cup revenge vs SL W

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2024: With their win over arch-rivals Pakistan, India bounced back from a disappointing loss to New Zealand in their tournament opener of the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. Nevertheless, prospects of qualification remain under threat, with a hammering to the NRR not improving as a slow and difficult pitch in Dubai meant India needed to take their time with the chase against Pakistan....Read More

They continue their campaign up against Sri Lanka, who have succumbed to two defeats in two matches with losses to Pakistan and Australia. The Asia Cup champions are all but already out of the tournament, with two losses being a difficult scenario to overcome. However, they are very much still a tricky opponent for India, having beaten the women in blue in the Asia Cup final earlier this year.

Sri Lanka suffered a 31-run loss to Pakistan before Australia chased down their target in a little more than 14 overs, showing that they are there for the taking if India can show the quality they possess. However, they do possess dangerous players such as captain Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari who will be looking to leave their impact on this tournament by causing a massive upset.

However, there will be concerns regarding the batting form of some players in the Indian team, with Smriti Mandhana and RIcha Ghosh having failed twice, Shafali Verma not looking at quite her destructive best, and Harmanpreet Kaur departing the field with an injury in the match against Pakistan. However, the improved bowling showed by the likes of Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil will be a positive sign for India. Reddy took 3 wickets against Pakistan, while Patil combined with a couple of her own, as all five bowlers India used contributed with a wicket.

On the batting front, Jemimah Rodrigues was promoted to number three and played a watchful partnership alongside Shafali Verma as the pair ensured a loss wasn’t on the cards for an India team in need of a win. However, winning with only 7 balls left while chasing 106 was seen as a missed opportunity to catch up with the massive NRR deficit a 58-run loss to New Zealand forced on them.

A win might not be enough for Harmanpreet Kaur’s team, as they might need it to be by a big margin as well in order to claw back the advantage the teams above them hold. They will also keep an eye on the result of Australia vs New Zealand in consideration, but whichever way that match goes, the scenario for India is fairly simple: a loss is as good as elimination.

Up against a team playing for pride who have already scalped a high-profile victory over them this year, India will be aware of the threat the Lankans can pose in the shortest format, especially in conditions where Indian batters have shown themselves to be vulnerable to the tight lengths. Run-scoring has been at a premium in Dubai with many teams struggling to score at quick rates, but India might well need to go all-guns-blazing on Wednesday.