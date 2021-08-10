Indian Army trains Bengal U23 cricketers

Bengal Under-23 probables have decided to train with Indian Army at Fort William to attain maximum mental and physical toughness, the Cricket Association of Bengal said on Tuesday.

In a video posted by the state association, the U-23 probables were seen going through the grind under the supervision of Army officers at the Eastern Command in Fort William.

"We requested the Army personnel here and they readily agreed to help the cricketers. Now the probables are undergoing physical conditioning at Fort William from the Army trainers to build on their endurance," Bengal under-23 coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said in a statement.

"I have always believed that skills and fine-tuning can always be worked on. But mental toughness and physical conditioning have to be enhanced."

"It is the mental toughness that gets a batsman or bowler to grind out a difficult session. Who better to inculcate that in the players than the Indian Army," added the former Bengal captain.

The probables will undergo a 10-day session in two batches.