Indian cricket team’s full 2019 schedule: Packed calender for Virat Kohli & Co

The year 2019 is going to be a busy one for Virat Kohli & Co as the Indian cricket team will be playing a number of series across the world. The year is also quite important for the side as they will be looking to produce a brilliant show in the ICC World Cup 2019 which will be held between May 30 and July 14.

The team is currently in Australia where they will play a three-match ODI series and that will be followed by the tour of New Zealand. Following the trip Down Under, India will host Australia and Zimbabwe ahead of the World Cup. During the second half of 2019, India will travel to West Indies while Bangladesh and South Africa will visit India.

Here’s the complete 2019 schedule for the Indian cricket team -

Australia (Away) - 4th Test - January 3-7

Australia (Away) - 3 ODIs - January 12, 15, 18

New Zealand (Away) - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is - January-February

Australia (Home) - 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is - February-March

Zimbabwe (Home) - 1 Test, 3 ODIs - March

ICC World Cup 2019 - May 30 to July 14

West Indies (Away) - 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is - July-August

South Africa (Home) - 3 Tests - October-November

Bangladesh (Home) - 2 Tests, 3T20Is - November-December

West Indies (Home) - 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is - December

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 18:59 IST