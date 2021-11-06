'Indian cricket will be indebted to what he did': Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra condole demise of Tarak Sinha

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary coach Tarak Sinha, calling him a rare coach who gave a dozen of test cricketers to India.

Taking to his Twitter, Sehwag wrote, "Feel a lot of pain on the demise of passing away of Ustaad Ji #TarakSinha. He was one of the rare coaches who gave India more than a dozen Test Cricketers & the values he inculcated in his students helped Indian cricket immensely. Condolences to his family and students. Om Shanti."

Feel a lot of pain on the demise of passing away of Ustaad ji #TarakSinha .

He was one of the rare coaches who gave India more than a dozen Test Cricketers & the values he inculcated in his students helped Indian cricket immensely.Condolences to his family and students. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/cbd089C8Zb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2021

Chopra, meanwhile, said that the Indian cricket will be "indebted to what he has done tirelessly."

"It is like losing an institution to be very honest. What he has done for Indian cricket in an individual capacity, Tarak Sinha worked tirelessly in an individual capacity and he put cricket before anything else. That kind of devotion and dedication cannot happen again, it is basically something where he was not getting acknowledged but he was still doing it. It is a huge loss and Indian cricket will be indebted to what he has done tirelessly," Chopra told ANI.

"There is a void and it cannot be filled. Future players will have some hard times and they will definitely miss the guidance of someone like Tarak Sir. I have many memories with him, I have spent a lot of time with him. He had vast knowledge," he added.

Chopra also took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the legendary coach.

Ustaad Ji is no more. Dronacharya Awardee. Coach to over a dozen India Test cricketers. And scores of first-class cricketers. Both men and women. Without any institutional help. Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir. May your soul R.I.P.

Om Shanti 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/fDmvdJC8vZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 6, 2021

Tarak Sinha passed away on Saturday aged 71 after a battle with cancer. Sinha is renowned for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals also offered its condolences.

"It's with immense sadness that we share the news of Coach Tarak Sinha's passing. A Dronacharya awardee, he founded the Sonnet Club in Delhi, which has long been the home of India's top cricketers. Our condolences to his family and close friends," tweeted the official handle of Delhi Capitals.

The Sonnet Club is where Sinha basically operated and the club has been acting as Delhi's supply line when it comes to cricketing talent.

Sinha is only the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to be given the Dronacharya award.

(With inputs from Agency)