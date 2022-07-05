Indian fans racially abused at Edgbaston in India vs England fifth Test, ECB reacts as photos take Twitter by storm

Some Indian fans were allegedly subjected to racial abuse towards the end of Day 4 of the ongoing India vs England rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Indian fans took to Twitter to post photos and videos of the alleged incident, which they claimed took place in the final session on Monday. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire released official statements, promising to investigate the matter.

"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment," ECB said in a statement.

We’re very sorry to hear what you’ve experienced and are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

So much for battling racism in cricket!! @Edgbaston was horrific today. So many complaints made to stewards however said person was not removed. So disappointed in what we had to face most of the day. @ICC @ECB_cricket @BCCI — Reena 🇮🇳 ❤️ 🇮🇳 (@RinksB) July 4, 2022

There are people that still tell me that there's no racism anywhere in cricket and it's woke nonsense.



Can I also respectfully ask for @TheBarmyArmy to comment on this racism towards members of @thebharatarmy in the same way they did the anti-social behaviour at Headingley? https://t.co/Als7H6XfT3 — Cricket Badger / James Buttler 🏏🦡🇺🇦 (@cricket_badger) July 4, 2022

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, who was also the whistleblower of racism in English cricket, also highlighted the matter. The official Twitter handle of Edgbaston quoted one of Rafiq's tweets and they will be investigating "ASAP."

"We're incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway [sic]. We'll be investigating this ASAP," read the tweet.

We’re incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We’ll be investigating this ASAP. — Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) July 4, 2022

"I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all. Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly," said Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain.

As far as the match situation is concerned, England were 259 for 3 at stumps on the fourth day, needing just a further 119 runs to reach a target of 378 on Tuesday's last day at Edgbaston and so end this five-match series all square at 2-2. Former captain Root was 76 not out and Bairstow 72 not out after making 106 -- his third hundred in as many Tests -- in England's first-innings 284.

