Indian performance analyst with South Africa cricket team denied visa for PAK series, to work from home: Report

An Indian-origin performance analyst appointed by the South African cricket team was reportedly denied a visa for the upcoming series against Pakistan which begins on January 26.

As per a report from Indian Express, Prasanna Agoram, who hails from Bangalore and has been a member of Proteas' think tank for the past 11 years, was told by South African team management that he was denied VISA for the tour due to "security protocols" and hence will have to "work from home".

“I am like a dead man walking,” Agoram told The Indian Express.

“I will do my best from here but yes, this is a big blow for me and for the players in the team who depend on me for the detailed analysis that’s best done from the ground. But we need to understand the protocols in place," he said.

"I have been told that Lalchand Rajput, former India player who coaches Zimbabwe, couldn’t travel to Pakistan, umpire Aleem Dar is unable to come for work to India and such. So, I am not the only person," he added.

South Africa will be playing 2 Tests and 3 T20I against Pakistan. The team reached Pakistan on Saturday and all the members have cleared Covid tests, according to news agency AFP. This will be the first time in 14 years that South Africa will be playing aseries in Pakistan.