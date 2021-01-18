Indian performance analyst with South Africa cricket team denied visa for PAK series, to work from home: Report
An Indian-origin performance analyst appointed by the South African cricket team was reportedly denied a visa for the upcoming series against Pakistan which begins on January 26.
As per a report from Indian Express, Prasanna Agoram, who hails from Bangalore and has been a member of Proteas' think tank for the past 11 years, was told by South African team management that he was denied VISA for the tour due to "security protocols" and hence will have to "work from home".
“I am like a dead man walking,” Agoram told The Indian Express.
“I will do my best from here but yes, this is a big blow for me and for the players in the team who depend on me for the detailed analysis that’s best done from the ground. But we need to understand the protocols in place," he said.
"I have been told that Lalchand Rajput, former India player who coaches Zimbabwe, couldn’t travel to Pakistan, umpire Aleem Dar is unable to come for work to India and such. So, I am not the only person," he added.
South Africa will be playing 2 Tests and 3 T20I against Pakistan. The team reached Pakistan on Saturday and all the members have cleared Covid tests, according to news agency AFP. This will be the first time in 14 years that South Africa will be playing aseries in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Siraj shines as India need 324 runs to win at Gabba
Smith surpasses Sachin, Sehwag, becomes quickest to reach 7500 Test runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Why hasn't he done certain things?' Shane Warne on Tim Paine's captaincy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-origin Australian businessman recalls 'ugly and blatant' racism at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Legendary leg-spinner B S Chandrasekhar recovering, health condition stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian performance analyst with SA denied visa for PAK series, to work from home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England beats Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st test
- England ensured it didn't have any more hiccups in erasing the remaining 36 required on the last day after Sri Lanka had set up a tricky 74-run target on a turning wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His style of play allows bowler to hone in on dinner plate,’ Moody on Pujara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia lacked aggression, they bowled the way India wanted them to: Ponting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Almost as if Kohli, Tendulkar were batting: Manjrekar on Shardul, Sundar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shardul reveals what head coach Shastri told him before walking out to bat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur: In an elite league, and loving it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': Ex-Ind opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack
- Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox