Indian women beat Sri Lanka by 14 runs, clinch Emerging Asia Cup title

cricket

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:18 IST

India claimed the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method here.

Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkar’s 47 and Simran Bahadur’s 34 helped India A post 175 for nine in 50 overs.

India win ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019!



Skipper Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar claimed four wickets each as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 135 to set up a 14-run victory on the DL method. pic.twitter.com/AR5bdqQEA2 — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2019

Chasing a revised target, the Indian bowlers produced a disciplined show and bowled their opposition for 135 in 34.3 overs to win the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium.

For the home team, Kaveesha Dilhari picked up three wickets for 27 runs in her 10-over spell, while Harshitha Samarawickrama made 39 off 64 balls.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:18 IST