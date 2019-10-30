e-paper
Indian women beat Sri Lanka by 14 runs, clinch Emerging Asia Cup title

Chasing a revised target, the Indian bowlers produced a disciplined show and bowled their opposition for 135 in 34.3 overs to win the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium.

cricket Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:18 IST
PTI
Colombo
Players of Indian women’s team celebrate after picking up a wicket.
Players of Indian women’s team celebrate after picking up a wicket.(ACC/ Twitter)
         

India claimed the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method here.

Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkar’s 47 and Simran Bahadur’s 34 helped India A post 175 for nine in 50 overs. 

Chasing a revised target, the Indian bowlers produced a disciplined show and bowled their opposition for 135 in 34.3 overs to win the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium.

For the home team, Kaveesha Dilhari picked up three wickets for 27 runs in her 10-over spell, while Harshitha Samarawickrama made 39 off 64 balls.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:18 IST

