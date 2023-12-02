Indian women's team for England T20Is, two Tests announced, two WPL stars called-up

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Indian women's team for the home T20I series against England and two Tests against England and Australia was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with pacer Renuka Singh making a comeback after injury and two Women's Premier League (WPL) stars, Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque being named in the T20I squad. HT Image

"The Women's Selection Committee has selected the Team India (Senior Women) squad for the upcoming T20I series against England, as well as for the two Tests against England and Australia. The squad for the white-ball series against Australia will be picked later," said a statement from BCCI on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Women in Blue in all the fixtures with opening batter Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Shreyanka, who impressed with her performances in the inaugural WPL with some crucial knocks, a total of 62 runs and six wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and also featured in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has earned her first call-up. Another WPL star to earn maiden national call-up is spinner Saika, who took 15 wickets for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural season of the league this year.

The T20I series between India and England will be from December 6 to 10, with the solitary Test match to start from December 14.

The Test match between India and Australia will be played from December 21 onwards.

India's squad for 3 T20Is against England: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

India's squad for Tests against England & Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar. (ANI)