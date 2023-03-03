'Indians need to shut up and get on with the cricket': Chappell blasts Rohit and co. for 'giving inputs' on pitches

India faced a heavy defeat to Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday, with the visitors registering a first win to take the scoreline 2-1 in the four-match series. Australia, thus, also became the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final that takes place between June 7-11 at the Oval, as questions continue to rise over the pitch conditions in the ongoing series.

The first day of the Test in Indore saw sharp turn and uneven bounce in the first session of the day, as India lost seven wickets before Lunch. It initially seemed the Test would finish inside the first two days before Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja forged a solid 96-run partnership to gain an upper hand over hosts in the first innings. With over 4 degree of average turn in the first session, many former cricketers and fans alike criticised the surface at the Holkar Stadium, and as India conceded a nine-wicket defeat on Day 3, Australia's former captain Ian Chappell blasted the Indian team management.

Chappell believes India shouldn't be providing “inputs” for preparation of pitches, and reminded the side of its two series wins in Australia Down Under.

“India need to see the error of their ways. I've talked before about trying to prepare pitches that suit India… have India forgotten that they won the last two series in Australia? I go back to it again, what the hell are administrators, players, coaches, anybody outside the curator (doing?). Why the hell are they having an input for the pitch? It should be left to the curator, let him produce a pitch that he thinks is a good one. Let the players play on it,” Chappell said on ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell also insisted that curator should have the liberty to prepare a pitch, and further added that India also missed Rishabh Pant when it comes to cricketing action.

“I've no sympathy for India if they have been asking for certain surfaces. If they ask one for the next Test, you hope the curator just tells them to mind their own business. The Indians need to shut up and get on with the cricket. Really, have they forgotten how they won in Australia? With good all-round cricket. Bear in mind, one of the big differences is there's no Rishabh Pant in this Indian side. They're now starting to see how important he is to them,” said Chappell.

Pant faced severe injuries in a car accident on December 30 last year and has since been away from action. In his absence, KS Bharat is the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the side.

Both teams will return for the fourth and final Test of the series on March 9 in Ahmedabad; with a win at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India will set up a title clash with Australia in the final of the WTC.

