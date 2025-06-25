'India's batting line-up is like a dobermann dog': Dinesh Karthik highlights viral description as England win

Shubman Gill-led India stumbled to a five-wicket loss in the first Test of the five-match series against England at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday. The hosts chased down 371 owing to a 149-run knock by opening batter Ben Duckett. It is fair to say that India have only themselves to blame as twice in the contest, the lower-middle order let England come back. In the first innings, India lost their final seven wickets for 41 runs on the board, while in the second innings, the final six wickets fell for 31 runs. Here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about India's batting lineup, considering Shubman Gill and co lost the Headingley Test.(AP)

In both innings, India had the chance to shut the door on England, but a dismal lower-order performance helped England come back. In the end, this mistake proved costly as England ended up gaining a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In the first innings, India looked set to reach the 550-600-run mark but a horrendous collapse resulted in Gill and co getting bowled out for 471. Similarly in the second innings, India would have planned to set a target of more than 420 to England, but a loss of wickets in a cluster resulted in the hosts chasing just 371.

Much of the internet chatter has been about India's non-existent tail and how the lower order never scores runs when the team needs it the most. During Day 5 of the first Test, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also addressed the viral description of India's batting, leaving Ian Ward and Michael Atherton in splits.

Speaking about the same on Sky Sports Cricket, Dinesh Karthik said, “I just saw on Twitter with someone saying the Indian batting is like a dobermann dog.”

“The head is good, the middle portion is okay, but there is no tail at all,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah has a rare off day at the office

Jasprit Bumrah, who returned with five wickets in the first innings, had a rare bad day at the office as he failed to take a single wicket in the second innings.

Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur returned with two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja took one. After the loss, Shubman Gill was once again asked about Bumrah's role in the series. It has already been made clear that the speedster would just be playing three Tests in the series against England.

Speaking about the same, Gill said. “It's definitely more game by game, you know there's a good break after the Test match, so once we're close to the match we'll see,” said Gill.

India and England will now square off in the second Test, beginning July 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.