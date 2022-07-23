India's Bengal set to face Pakistan Super League franchise in unprecedented T20 meeting, says report; Check full details

India's domestic side Bengal and Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars are set to take on each other in September, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. Bengal, who have been one of the dominant sides in the Indian domestic circuit, have reportedly sent their confirmation to take part in the four-team T20 tournament in Namibia, scheduled to take place during the same duration as the Asia Cup.

Lahore Qalandars, who are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League, have also agreed in principle to participate in the tournament. In addition, a South African side is also likely to be named in the roster.

Also read: 'Reminds me of Symonds. Could actually win you World Cup': Ponting wants Australia 'match-winner' to earn T20WC call-up

The report also adds that Bengal have also named a 16-member squad that will travel to Namibia to take part in the series, which includes captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, and a host of first-team regulars including Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, among others.

"The broadcasters for the tournament came before our president [Avishek Dalmiya] and invited us. We took the opportunity to play six-seven games before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy [India's domestic T20 tournament for men], because we can get to play against a World Cup team," Debabrata Das, the joint-secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal, told ESPNCricinfo as he talked b about the development.

This could be the first time when a cricket team from India and a Pakistan Super League side takes on each other in a competitive game. There has been very little bilateral cricket between both nations, let alone the domestic sides from both countries over the past few years.

In fact, the domestic teams from different countries rarely meet on a cricket field; until 2014, the Champions League T20 used to bring together domestic sides from multiple countries in a single tournament. In its final edition, the Lahore Lions had faced Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON