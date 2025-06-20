India's ex-No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara shows up during team's net session, coach Morkel lodges cheeky training complaint

Team India will usher in a new era in Test cricket when it takes the field against England on Friday at Headingley, with 25-year-old Shubman Gill leading the side for the first time in the longest format. The five-match series marks a definitive generational shift, coming in the immediate aftermath of red-ball retirements from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the last of the batting giants from the previous era. While the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had already faded from the squad in recent years, Rohit and Kohli's exit firmly stamps the transition. Morne Morkel meets Cheteshwar Pujara on the sidelines of India's net session ahead of 1st Test vs England(X/Sony Sports)

But while the previous generation may have vacated the field, it hasn't disappeared entirely from the scene. Pujara, one of India's most resolute red-ball batters over the past decade, continues to stay closely connected with the team, this time, off the field. Having taken on media duties, Pujara was part of the broadcast crew during India’s tour of Australia earlier this year and has now arrived in Leeds to resume his role for the India-England Test series.

Ahead of the series opener, Pujara was spotted at India's training session in Headingley, catching up with members of the squad. A light-hearted moment unfolded when he met India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav at the ground. Kuldeep and Pujara shared pleasantries first, with Morkel soon joining in.

Soon, the bowling coach playfully vented about Kuldeep to Pujara. “He's keeping me on my toes, let's be honest!” Morkel told the Indian batter, sparking a chuckle from the India duo.

Kuldeep Yadav is the sole designated spinner in India's 19-member squad for the Test series against England, with Ravindra Jadeja being the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Ahead of the opening Test, Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the team management face a decision-making dilemma regarding batting depth and bowling arsenal. The weather is expected to remain sunny throughout the first day, but rain could consistently hamper proceedings during the remaining four days of the match.

The first Test begins at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour prior.