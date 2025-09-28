India's glaring weakness brutally exposed in huge claim: ‘If Pakistan get Abhishek out early, then the rest of their…'

Abhishek Sharma has been India's biggest threat at the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The opener is the highest run-scorer with 309 runs in six innings and a strike-rate of 204.64. He has also taken on bowlers right from the get-go, slamming 31 fours and 19 sixes, the highest in the tournament. He also has three half-centuries, with a top score of 75*. Pakistani players celebrates the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma, second left, during the Asia Cup Super Four stage.(AP)

During India's group stage opener vs Pakistan, Abhishek hammered 31 off 13 runs in the run chase. His knock was key as Suryakumar Yadav and Co. won by seven wickets. Meanwhile, in the Super Four stage, he smacked 74 off 39 balls, packed with six fours and five sixes, as India easily chased down a target of 172 runs. Despite his form, India's batting order has also been criticised for its constant shuffling. Meanwhile, even Suryakumar has been in poor form.

Speaking to Geo TV, former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad hailed the India opener's batting style and urged Salman Agha's side to get his wicket early to get a better winning chance. "If Pakistan get Abhishek Sharma out early, then the rest of their batting line up isn’t in great form and Pakistan can get on top," he said.

Backing Pakistan captain Salman, he said, "Ever since Salman Agha has become the captain, they have won the Bangladesh series, Weset Indies series, tai-nation series and now they have reached the final of Asia Cup. You can’t take these things away from Salman Ali Agha, yes there is a little question mark about his batting. I think if he can start bowling, that (question mark) would also go away). You got to back and give it to Agha’s team."

How should Pakistan deal with Abhishek Sharma?

Shaheen Shah Afridi's battle against Abhishek will be a decisive factor on Sunday in Dubai and Shehzad feels so. "If you see his earlier games, the ball from a left handed pacer that lands short of length – away from him – and moves away from him, he does struggle. They have to play with his ego, try to get in a few dot balls, thodi si aankhen dikhayenge (stare at him), then his ego can get hurt. Such players who are full of runs can end up playing a bit overconfident or try to manufacture. If Pakistan can get him out," he said.

Shaheen is third on the wicket-takers list in the ongoing tournament, with nine wickets in six matches. He hasn't been at his best, but he will be looking to bounce back during the summit clash.