India’s injury-hit squad gets unexpected training boost, surprise face steps up to ease pressure on Gambhir, Gill & co.

As India prepare for a must-win clash in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a familiar figure was seen joining the team’s training session: India's pace bowler, Deepak Chahar. The pace-bowling allrounder, who hasn't made a Test appearance for India so far, joined the squad at The Oval on Wednesday and rolled his arm over in the nets, helping the batters gear up for the England pace attack. India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill look on as groundkeeper Lee Fortis walks towards them (Action Images via Reuters)

This isn't the first time Chahar has stepped up behind the scenes during this series. During the third Test at Lord’s, also held in London, Chahar had joined the squad in non-India training gear, informally helping the side train. He bowled long spells to the Indian top-order batters, providing crucial practice ahead of the high-pressure encounter.

On both occasions, Chahar’s presence hasn’t been part of any official Test call-up, but his role has proven timely, especially with India grappling with a growing injury list to their pace bowlers. While Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh missed the fourth Test due to injuries, Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to be rested for the final game of the series. Bumrah had suffered a minor injury to his knee, too, which further lessen his chances of playing at The Oval.

Additionally, Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to a toe fracture, with Dhruv Jurel to replace him in the XI. The selectors responded by bringing in Narayan Jagadeesan as a batting cover, but the bowling group remains stretched.

Chahar’s involvement, though unofficial, is a welcome reinforcement as India tries to simulate match conditions in practice sessions. His skillset and ability to swing the ball and bowl with control make him an ideal option to test batters in nets, particularly in English conditions.

India aim to level series

India trail the five-match series 2-1, with one draw, making the Oval Test a must-win to avoid a series defeat. Shubman Gill's men are high on momentum following a hard-fought draw in the previous Test in Manchester, where the side batted for five sessions on Days 4 and 5.

The final Test, however, preceded drama with head coach Gautam Gambhir getting into a heated exchange with Oval curator, Lee Fortis.