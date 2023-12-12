India's likely XI for 2nd T20I vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja returns; Shubman Gill's comeback spells end of run for an opener

India's tour of South Africa got off to a false start with the first T20I being washed out without the toss taking place in Durban. The series now moves to St George's Park in Gqeberha for the second of the three matches and India would be hoping to get a good look in at their young players, most of whom would be playing in South Africa for the first time in their careers. Captain Suryakumar Yadav himself has played just one ODI in South Africa(PTI)

Captain Suryakumar Yadav himself has played just one ODI in the country in his career. Even the most experienced player in this squad, Ravindra Jadeja, has played just one Test and three ODIs in South Africa and has never played a T20I. However, it is safe to assume that India will be going with Jadeja in this match regardless of how conducive the conditions are to spin bowling considering his all-round abilities and the fact that he is the designated vice-captain for this series.

Shreyas Iyer may be India's regular No.4 in ODIs but that is a position that Suryakumar has made his own in T20Is. He was, however, playing as No.3 in the series against Australia and played a vital hand in leading India to victory in the fifth T20I. He can be expected to play at No.3 in this series as well. Ishan Kishan will be keeping wickets and this means that he will have to play below Suryakumar at No.5 or No.6. Rinku Singh has done enough to take the frontrunner position as India's finisher and will be taking the remaining spot in the middle order, with Jadeja coming in at No.7.

The bowling lineup also throws some interesting permutations. With Mohammed Siraj returning, one could assume that Arshdeep Singh would retain his spot which means India would have to choose between Deepak Chahar and Mukhes Kumad. Chahar had missed the fifth T20I against Australia due to a medical emergency and if he is unavailable for selection in this match as well, India would have a more straightforward call to make. Ravi Bishnoi has risen to the top of the T20I rankings but the more senior Kuldeep Yadav is also present in the team. If India don't opt to play a third spinner, they could end up having to decide between Kuldeep and Bishnoi.

India's likely XI for 1st T20I vs South Africa:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk).

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar/Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh