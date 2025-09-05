India's new jersey sponsors will have to pay INR 3.5 crore per match, BCCI could earn close to 500 crore more

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly raised the stakes for sponsors looking to associate with the Indian cricket team, setting new and higher base prices for jersey branding rights. The revised rates come as the board opens up bidding for a fresh three-year sponsorship cycle. Virat kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill(PTI)

According to a report published in Cricbuzz, industry sources indicate that the BCCI has fixed the new reserve price at INR 3.5 crore per match for bilateral fixtures and INR 1.5 crore for multilateral games, including tournaments under the ICC and ACC. These rates reflect a modest increase from the outgoing sponsor Dream11's terms, which were INR 3.17 crore for bilateral games and INR 1.12 crore for multilateral ones.

The move marks a targeted uplift of over 10 percent in valuation for bilateral contests and close to three percent for multilateral matches. The discrepancy between the two categories is attributed to the visibility factor. Sponsors gain prominent placement on the front of the Indian jersey during bilateral games, whereas ICC and ACC events restrict branding to the sleeves, offering limited exposure.

The new sponsorship term is expected to cover roughly 130 matches over the next three years, including major events like the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup. At the revised base price, the BCCI could rake in upwards of INR 400 crore during the tenure, with the actual figure potentially going much higher depending on the bidding outcome.

The bidding is scheduled for September 16, which means the new sponsor will not be in place before the Asia Cup starts on September 9. A senior BCCI official has confirmed that an interim sponsor is unlikely, indicating that the team may play the Asia Cup without any branding on the front of the jersey.

On September 2, the board issued the Invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) for the lead sponsor rights. It clearly outlined restrictions for certain categories of companies, ruling out gaming, betting, crypto, and tobacco brands from participating. The BCCI has also excluded companies dealing in athleisure, sportswear, banking and finance, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks, and insurance due to potential conflicts with existing sponsors.

The change in sponsorship dynamics follows the exit of Dream11, which was impacted by the Indian government's new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The law prohibits operations by real-money gaming firms, forcing the fantasy sports platform to withdraw from the deal.