N Srinivasan returns to Indian cricket with a powerful position, in 'regular touch' with MS Dhoni: Report

N Srinivasan, once one of the most powerful figures in Indian and global cricket, is once again at the centre of cricketing headlines. At 80, the former BCCI and ICC chief has been appointed chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL), a company that owns one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League, reported Cricbuzz. File image of MS Dhoni and N Srinivasan

The report also added that Srinivasan, a former BCCI president, is in ‘regular touch’ with the legendary MS Dhoni. The Srinivasan and Dhoni partnership was one of the most famous board president and captain combinations in the history of Indian cricket.

According to recent communication from the franchise, Srinivasan officially joined the CSKCL board as a director in February 2025. His elevation to chairman took place on May 10. The move comes at a time when both world cricket and franchise models are undergoing significant changes, prompting a CSKCL director to remark that the franchise "needs his experience and wisdom to navigate through all the changes."

The CSK leadership also includes members of Srinivasan’s family. His daughter, Rupa Gurunath, has been named Wholetime Director effective August 24, 2025. She has been associated with cricket administration in the past and continues to hold influence within the organisation. Rupa owns 36,440 shares in the company, while Srinivasan himself holds 4,27,400. His wife, Chitra Srinivasan, controls more than a lakh shares, consolidating the family’s control of the franchise.

CSKCL is set to host its Eleventh Annual General Meeting on September 27 at 11:00 AM IST. The meeting will be held virtually via videoconferencing and other audiovisual means. Among the key items on the agenda are the reappointments of N Srinivasan and Rupa Gurunath as directors.

The current list of board members includes R Srinivasan, Rakesh Singh, PL Subramanian, Sanjay Patel, V Manickam, and Rupa Gurunath. E Jayashree served as a director until May 10. Kasi Viswanathan, the Managing Director and CEO of CSKCL, continues to lead the day-to-day operations.

While he is rarely seen in public nowadays, sources indicate that Srinivasan remains deeply engaged in the workings of the CSK franchise. He is particularly involved in expanding CSK’s presence in overseas leagues, with the franchise having already established teams in South Africa and the United States. He is also said to be a strong advocate for setting up high-performance centres and academies to build long-term infrastructure.

A source familiar with the development noted that Srinivasan’s appointment as chairman should not come as a surprise. With the CSK franchise now completely separated from India Cements and firmly under the control of the Srinivasan family, the selection of leadership remains within their domain.

Although CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was unavailable for comment, a senior official confirmed that Srinivasan is active in internal meetings and plays a key role in shaping the franchise's future. He is also believed to be in close contact with MS Dhoni, who continues to be the most visible face of the team both on and off the field. This could also mean that Dhoni, now 44, can extend his stay at CSK as a player for a couple of seasons more.