India's Rishabh Pant announced his return to Tests in style on Saturday with an attacking century during his first five-day match since he was sidelined by a serious car crash in 2022. India's Pant hits ton on return to Test cricket after car crash

The wicketkeeper smashed the bowlers to every part of the Chennai grounds on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh before a double off Shakib Al Hasan got him his sixth Test century.

Pant took off his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge a standing ovation from the dressing room and the weekend crowd.

He put on 167 runs with Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 119, in a match dominated by the hosts after Ravichandran Ashwin's 113 in the first innings.

"I have spent a lot of time with him on and off the field, and watching him score his first 50 and first 100 after his comeback gives me so much pleasure," Gill said.

"I have seen him work so hard for it when he was coming back from the injury and I think he also must be feeling really good."

Pant finally fell caught and bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 109 after a 128-ball knock that included 13 fours and four sixes.

Former captain Sachin Tendulkar said on social media platform X that Pant, "despite being away from the longer format for quite some time, looks as sharp as ever".

Pant, 26, has impressed since his return to elite cricket last year and has kept up form across formats, including India's T20 World Cup triumph in June.

He termed his comeback to the game "nothing short of a miracle" after the 2022 crash, when his Mercedes rammed into a barrier, flipped and caught fire near New Delhi.

Left with a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle and abrasions to his back, Pant fought back after an intensive rehabilitation programme to lead Delhi Capitals during this year's Indian Premier League season.

fk/gle/pbt

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.