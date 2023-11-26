India's predicted XI vs Australia in 2nd T20I: Two changes expected as hosts look to strengthen bowling front

After a winning start to the five-match T20I series against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will now look to carry forward the momentum as the action shifts further south from Visakhapatnam to Thiruvananthapuram. Although India made a winning start but the management might consider making a few changes in the playing XI, considering the individual performances. Ravi Bishnoi reacts after an unsuccessful run out attempt during the first T20 against Australia in Visakhapatnam(PTI)

And top on that list could be all-rounder Axar Patel, who had an underwhelming evening at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Axar leaked runs at 8 per over and returned wicketless and managed 2(6) in the stiff 209-chase, which India completed with one ball to spare. The management could consider bringing in Washington Sundar in place of him. Sundar is equally effective in both departments. With the T20 World Cup lined up next year, this series serves a good opportunity to test new combinations.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is Suryakumar's deputy, will hope to spend more time in the middle after falling for a diamond duck, following a miscommunication with Yashasvi Jaiswal while trying to steal a double. Jaiswal smashed 21 in 8 balls, and he too will look to go big this time around.

The middle order is likely to remain the same with a small tweak. With a shoddy performance with the ball in the previous encounter, India might be tempted to add an additional all-rounder, who can give them an extra option in the bowling attack. So if this is the case we might see Shivam Dube walk into the playing XI in place of Tilak Varma, who scored 12 off 10 balls in the previous match.

Shifting the attention to the bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi leaked the most runs among the Indian bowlers. However, being the lone member in the spin department might convince the management to give him another go.

Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh are expected to spearhead the attack with the new ball but the duo will need to pull their socks up. The duo leaked a total of 91 runs in their full quota of eight overs. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar, who was clinical, will look to repeat a similar show.

India's predicted XI vs Australia, 2nd T20I:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle and top-order: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Power-hitter: Rinku Singh

All-rounder: Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Spinner: Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.