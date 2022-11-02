India's predicted XI vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: No long ropes for Dinesh Karthik and R Ashwin? Pant in line

Shutting out criticism of KL Rahul in the wake of the star opener's dreadful run at the ICC World T20 2022, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that the under-fire batter will open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh on Wednesday. After suffering their first defeat in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit-led Team India will hope to return back to winning ways in match No.35 of the showpiece event against Bangladesh.

South Africa's world-class bowling attack had demolished India's formidable batting order as the Men In Blue managed to post a below-par total for the Proteas in Perth. Barring middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, no other Indian batter managed to fight fire with fire in India's forgetful outing against South Africa. Opener Rahul extended his dry run while Kohli and Rohit perished cheaply in the low-scoring encounter.

Deepak Hooda scored a three-ball duck while ‘X-factor’ Hardik Pandya departed for 2 off 3 balls against South Africa. Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who walked off with an injury in Perth, has recovered well from his back spams ahead of India's meeting with Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday but head coach Dravid has suggested that India will take a call on Karthik before the start of the match.

It appears that Rishabh Pant has a good enough chance of featuring in the Indian playing XI against Bangladesh. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin proved to be ultra-expensive against South Africa. However, Ashwin might still pip Yuzvendra Chahal by retaining his place in the playing XI for the Bangladesh encounter. The senior all-rounder has dismissed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan twice in 9 deliveries. Speed merchants Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami will continue to spearhead the bowling attack of the Men In Blue at the Adelaide Oval.

India's predicted XI for the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Bangladesh:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda

Power-hitters: Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya

Spinner: Ravichandran Ashwin

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

