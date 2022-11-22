Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson, Umran Malik set to get nod for series finale

Updated on Nov 22, 2022 11:17 AM IST

India's worries at the top have continued to persist as the experiment of making Rishabh Pant open the innings on Sunday, failed miserably. But the team management might want to give the duo of Pant and Ishan Kishan another chance at the top.

Umran Malik with Hardik Pandya(file photo)
Team India got off to a solid start with an emphatic 65-run win over hosts New Zealand in the second T20I match on Sunday. Being 1-0 up, the visitors would now look to win the series as the two teams face off in the third and final T20I match on Tuesday, November 22. On the other side, the Kiwis would play their best to level the series by handing the Men in Blue their first defeat on the tour. (India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20)

India's worries at the top have continued to persist as the experiment of making Rishabh Pant open the innings on Sunday, failed miserably. But the team management might want to give the duo of Pant and Ishan Kishan another chance at the top. After his yet another superb knock, Suryakumar is fixed at No.3 in the absence of Virat Kohli.Meanwhile Shreyas Iyer is expected to make way for Sanju Samson as the former didn't impress with the bat in the first match. In the lower middle order, the visitors will probably continue with all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar.

Among the bowlers, Pandya and Co. are expected to give speedster Umran Malik a chance to showcase his talent, replacing Mohammad Siraj in the match. Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal will make the cut as spinners as both picked wickets in the previous match. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will be the pacers. All-rounder Deepak Hooda is expected to provide the sixth bowling option again. If we count Pandya too, Team India have seven bowling options ahead of the big match.

Meanwhile as per reports, New Zealand will play without their permanent captain Kane Williamson. In his place, Tim Southee will serve as the stand-in skipper in the match.

India's predicted XI for the 3rd and final T20I against New Zealand:

Openers: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav,Sanju Samson,Hardik Pandya (c)

Power-hitter: Deepak Hooda

Spinners: Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

