Kane Williamson to miss the third T20I against India, New Zealand call in Mark Chapman

New Zealand lost the second T20I against India in the three-match series on Sunday at the Bay Oval. New Zealand now head into the third and final tie of the series with the chance to end the contest in the draw, but the home team will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson for the match in Napier. In his absence, Tim Southee will lead the New Zealand side, while Mark Chapman has been called up.

Williamson, who had scored a 52-ball 65, in New Zealand's 65-run loss in the second T20I match, will be missing Tuesday's tie to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment.

"Kane's been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn't been able to fit into our schedule, head coach Gary Stead said. "The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland." Stead also clarified that the medical appointment isn't to do with Williamson's elbow which has troubled him every now and then.

Stead also spoke about Chapman who will be back in the New Zealand squad after recently featuring in the T20 World Cup tournament and the tri-series that preceded it.

"He's a quality player who offers good versatility in the order," Stead said of Chapman.

Williamson will be back it the New Zealand squad for the three-match ODI series which begins from Friday in Auckland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON