India's predicted XI vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: No tweaks in winning combination as IND look to extend supremacy

India's predicted XI vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Team India, who have already qualified for the semifinals, will look to maintain their 100 percent run when they meet a formidable South Africa at the Eden Garden's on Sunday afternoon. Both the teams have displayed incredible form and occupy the top two spots on the ten teams points table. While India lead the charts, South Africa's shocking loss against Netherlands keep them at the second position. India's predicted XI vs South Africa, World Cup 2023(REUTERS)

Heading into the contest India will not look to tweak with their winning combination given the form they've displayed.

So man in form Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed slightly early in the previous encounter, will be seen leading from front. He will kick-off the show with Shubman Gill on the other end.

Moving further we have the top and middle-order slot. Virat Kohli, another talismanic batter from the Indian camp, will come at the number three slot.

Shreyas Iyer, who scored 82 in just 56 balls, will come at the number four position, followed by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav in the fifth, sixth position respectively.

With Hardik Pandya injured and out of the showpiece event, the onus will be on Ravindra Jadeja to shoulder the all-round department. With the team now forced to field a specialised batter and bowler to fill up for Pandya, Jadeja will be the lone player in this department.

Kuldeep Yadav will be leading the spin department and will be assisted by Jadeja.

India's pace battery, who have been lethal, will face a stern test against the in-form Proteas batters. While the South Africa batters have enjoyed terrific form, which has aided to their success in the tournament, India's pace trio – Shami, Bumrah, Siraj – have been equally clinical.

Their combined effort saw Sri Lanka fold for 55 in the previous encounter and Shami single-handedly has picked 14 wickets in three matches.

India's predicted XI vs South Africa, World Cup 2023:

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

Top and middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

