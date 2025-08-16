India's senior player grabbed Irfan Pathan's jersey, had an ugly meltdown over all-rounder being sent to bat at no.3

Irfan Pathan, one of India’s most versatile cricketers, enjoyed a career that combined swing, seam, and handy batting lower down the order. Known for his left-arm pace and ability to change games with the ball, Irfan played key roles for the side in many matches, earning respect for his all-round contributions. Yet, behind the performances, he recently opened up about a lesser-known tension from his playing days, hinting it might have occurred during a series against Sri Lanka or Pakistan, without revealing the exact match. Irfan Pathan during his playing days(Getty)

Irfan revealed that a senior player in the Indian team turned upset when the all-rounder, then a youngster, was sent at no.3 in the batting order. The senior player, as Irfan revealed, considered himself a better batter and not only took offence at the decision, but also turned physical against Irfan.

“I didn't say anything; I was quite young. He was someone who thought he was a better batter than me. There is no point in disrespecting someone by taking names. There is no permanent friendship or rivalry in cricket,” Irfan said he recalled the incident during a chat with TheLallantop.

"It was said, 'Yeh kyu mere se upar jaa raha hai batting karne?' )Why is he batting above me?)," Irfan recalled, referring to a senior teammate who got upset when he was promoted above him in the batting order.

When asked if the jersey was pulled in frustration, Irfan confirmed, "yes. This was a senior player."

None of the legends

The host took the names of India's legendary players like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman, but Irfan was quick to confirm the player wasn't any of the five.

"It wasn't Dada. In fact, Dada was someone who sacrificed his own position for others."

“I will make this clear that it wasn't Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, or Sachin Tendulkar. He thought he was a more capable batter, and the captain also listened to him and promoted him, but he got out early in that match.”