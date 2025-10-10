India's shocking DRS chaos as Deepti Sharma knew she was out, walked off; but Amanjot drags her into last-second review

A bizarre incident unfolded during India’s innings on Thursday at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025. Deepti Sharma, knowing she was out, began walking off, but teammate Amanjot Kaur forced her to review with just one second left on the timer. The on-field decision stood, leaving India to waste a needless review. Deepti Sharma was dismissed for four runs

It happened on the final ball of the 26th over of India's innings, when Marizanne Kapp strangled Deepti down the leg. Against the innocuous delivery, Deepti leaned forward and got a faint tickle on the glance. Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta moved to her right and hung on to the sharp catch. South Africa roared into an appeal, and the on-field umpire raised her finger.

The India batter was sure she had nicked it and hence did not question the umpire's decision as he immediately made her way back to the dressing room. However, Deepti's partner at the non-striker's end, Amanjot, stopped her and convinced her to review it. And Deepti, knowing she was out, reviewed it anyway, with just one second left on the DRS timer.

The on-field match official sent it upstairs for a review, and the UltraEdge showed the spike when the ball passed the bat. India shockingly lost the review and their crisis batter, going six down.

India lose against South Africa by three wickets

Deepti's dismissal added to India's woes after the top-order produced a shaky performance, before big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh once again rescued India with her finishing act. She struck a 77-ball 94 with 11 fours and five sixes while batting as low as No 8 to take her side to 251 all out from a precarious 102 for six.

However, Richa's first-innings exploits went in vain as Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten 54-ball 84, along with captain Laura Wolvaardt’s patient 70, saw South Africa inflict India's first loss in the tournament. The win helped them rise to the fourth spot in the points table, with four points in three games, as many as India, who are still placed third, but hold a superior net run rate.

India will next play the defending champions, Australia, at the same venue on Sunday.