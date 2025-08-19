India's T20 World Cup hero's shock exit from Asia Cup 2025 squad: 'He's out, he can't come in,' says Ashwin; picks Iyer

While all the focus is on Shubman Gill's spot in India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025, there could be a notable omission among the all-rounders. Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes there is no space for India's T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder Shivam Dube in the Asia Cup 2025 team if the selectors decide to go with Shreyas Iyer, which they should. India's Hardik Pandya, left, and teammate Shivam Dube touch gloves(AP)

Ashwin feels Shivam Dube, who has been a mainstay in India's T20I squad for nearly two years—he featured in India's XI in every match of the T20 World Cup last year—does not fit in the scheme of things in the Asia Cup.

Ashwin said Shreyas Iyer, who had a brilliant IPL, scoring 604 runs at a strike rate of 175, leading the Punjab Kings to the finals for the first time since 2014, is the best candidate to bat at No.3 in India's T20I XI, followed by Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who interchange based on the situation of the match.

If that is the case, Dube doesn't fit into the XI, as Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will take up the all-rounders' spots.

‘Shivam Dube doesn’t have a place in India's Asia Cup squad': Ashwin

"Shreyas at 3. Surya and Tilak can float. Surya and Tilak can change between 4 and 5. If you are bringing Shreyas Iyer on the scheme of things, then Shivam Dube doesn't have a place. He doesn't have a place. He can be a backup position. Which we can discuss. Because if Shreyas Iyer, Surya and Tilak, if they form your top 5, then it is 6 and 7. 6 and 7 is a block. Akshar Patel and Hardik Pandya. There is no debate in that," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, 'Ash Ki Baat'.

Dube scored 357 runs in 14 matches for CSK in IPL 2025 but his strike rate of 132.22 was his lowest in four years.

Since Sanju Samson is more or less confirmed as the first-choice keeper-batter, Ashwin said the backup keeper's spot could go to Jitesh Sharma. The RCB right-hander plays the role of a finisher, further proving Ashwin's point of there being no spot for Dube in the XI.

"We have sent Sanju up (the order). So, we will have to discuss who is the backup keeper. There are many candidates for backup keeper. Last time, Dhruv Jhurel was there. KL Rahul is there. Rishabh Pant, I am not sure if he is recovered.

But on one hand, the real person that I think is going to walk into this Indian team is Jitesh Sharma. As per his IPL, and the way he batted, and he can play the role of a finisher. If Jitesh Sharma is your backup keeper, then Shivam Dube goes out of the window.

Shivam Dube cannot come. If Jitesh Sharma is going to be a part of it, Shivam Dubey is out. Shivam Dube cannot come in.

Because Jitesh Sharma will take care of finishing. Which means, Jitesh Sharma becomes your backup wicket-keeper. Which is your 15th slot," Ashwin added.

The CSK veteran said Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy make up for the spinner's spots. "So, at number 8, it is between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep. You know my opinion. Kuldeep Yadav at 8. So, Washington Sundar goes to number 14. At number 9, Varun Chakraborty. You must have seen in TNPL, the way he batted. He has worked a bit on batting.

"At 10, Bumrah. And at 11, Ashneep Singh. 11 is over. 14 and 15 are also over."